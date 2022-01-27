Who is Allie Sherlock? Irish singer who appeared on Ellen mocked for using card reader to ask for €3 tips

Allie Sherlock, a 16-year-old busker, is going viral on TikTok after inviting strangers to leave a €3 digital tip. The youngster often performs alongside her band on Grafton Street in Dublin.

Netizens found it outrageous that she requested people to leave a €3 tip for her band. Strangers are often encouraged to leave a tip of their liking, making the demand eye-opening.

Allie Sherlock receives backlash for a sign asking for a specific tip (Image via yousefelmahgob0/TikTok)

Many people took to TikTok to express their disappointment in Allie Sherlock. A few comments read:

“3 is a lot" -@Oyoy/TikTok

"€3 is a bit too much lol if it was €1 & people could tap as much as they'd like she'd probably earn much more lol" -@caoimhe/TikTok

"I'd be embarassed" -@Sara Wroblewska/ TikTok

Netizens reacts to Sherlock's minimum tipping amount 1/2 (Image via TikTok)

After receiving immense backlash, Allie Sherlock responded on the video-sharing platform:

“Everyone is complaining that €3 is too much to ask for. I don't take any of the money, I give all the tips to the band. No one is being forced to tip.”

Other ardent fans showed support as well. Many cheered her on, saying that she was collecting one euro for each band member, making the amount unproblematic. They were also shocked by the backlash the meager sum was making.

"Everyone's saying €3 is too much but.. lads if you can't afford to tip €3 just keep walking. How many of you actually tip anyways." -@Shonxgh/TikTok

Netizens reacts to Sherlock's minimum tipping amount 2/2 (Image via TikTok)

Allie Sherlock's rise to stardom

The Douglas, Cork native has built a large following online. She has amassed over 5.13 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, where she mostly uploads music covers. She also has over 1.8 million followers on her verified Instagram page and over 112k followers on TikTok.

In 2017, she performed Supermarket Flowers by Ed Sheeran. The video went viral and had amassed over a million views on Facebook at the time.

She received massive traction online after appearing on The Ellen Show in 2018, where she was deemed to be the “next Adele.”

She has since signed a five-year contract with Patriot Records, an American music label. She also opened for the band One Republic for their 2020 European tour. As she has acquired international recognition, she continues busking, which is where her musical career began.

She has released original albums and continues to gear up for traditional success. The star-in-the-making continues to post stories on her Instagram page, and answers fans' questions as well.

