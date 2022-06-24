Ceaser Emanuel dog video: Black Ink star fired by VH1 as internet brings to light daughter's earlier alleged abuse 

Ceaser Emanuel has been fired from the VH1 show Black Ink Crew New York after a video of him abusing a dog went viral on social media. This comes after the 43-year-old was accused of physically assaulting his teenage daughter. A spokesperson for VH1 revealed that they have decided to “cut ties” with the tattoo shop owner following the abuse allegations.

A VH1 spokesperson told TMZ:

“We have made the decision to cut ties with Ceaser Emanuel from Black Ink Crew New York. Since next season was close to finishing production, this decision will not impact the upcoming season.”

The 10th season of the show is currently in production, and Deadline reported that the channel will be addressing Ceaser Emanuel’s animal abuse in some form during the show.

Ceaser Emanuel's lawyer termed his actions "a lapse in judgement"

As the disturbing video went viral on social media, Emanuel’s attorney Walter Mosley told TMZ that the video was shot at his Atlanta residence during COVID lockdowns. He also revealed that law enforcement has not been involved in the matter.

Emanuel’s lawyer spoke to People magazine and claimed that the VH1 star was trying to stop aggressive dogs from attacking other animals. Mosley added that it was:

“A lapse of judgment as to how to appropriately break it up, break up that interaction.”

The lawyer claimed that Ceaser Emanuel had addressed the situation “a long time ago.” He added that it was:

“Unfortunate that a video that's probably almost a year old or older surfaced and created such a disruption.”

Emanuel's child abuse allegations from last year resurface

As the dog abuse allegations came into being, netizens took to Twitter to bring his past assault allegations to light. The father-of-one was accused of physically assaulting his daughter Cheyenne last year, which left the internet in shock.

Shaunte @JustShauny So Ceasar allegedly beats his daughter naked in the shower and not a peep from VH1 or Viacom but he beats a dog and Black Ink Crew is promptly cancelled the next day. Oh ok So Ceasar allegedly beats his daughter naked in the shower and not a peep from VH1 or Viacom but he beats a dog and Black Ink Crew is promptly cancelled the next day. Oh ok

Bella Goth @HotCommieGal That video of Ceasar from Black Ink Crew abusing his dog was absolutely disgusting. I’m glad I believed his daughter when she accused him of abusing her. No child needs to make up lies like that! That video of Ceasar from Black Ink Crew abusing his dog was absolutely disgusting. I’m glad I believed his daughter when she accused him of abusing her. No child needs to make up lies like that!

Millie @ItGirlMillie Imagine. Ceasar abused his BLACK FEMALE daughter. No repercussions. Ceaser abuses a dog, VIACOM/VH1 fires him. Lol America Imagine. Ceasar abused his BLACK FEMALE daughter. No repercussions. Ceaser abuses a dog, VIACOM/VH1 fires him. Lol America

🤎✨️Sista Gworl ✨️🤎 @TessyB Ceasar literally abused his CHILD and VH1 didn't bat a damn eye.



But he hit a damn dog, and boom, canceled.



That is so crazy to me Ceasar literally abused his CHILD and VH1 didn't bat a damn eye.But he hit a damn dog, and boom, canceled.That is so crazy to me

Ceasar Emanuel’s daughter Cheyenne took to her Instagram in January 2021 and revealed in a live session that her father pulled her out of the shower naked and beat her “like a dog in the street.” She also claimed that her father broke down several doors and threw a speaker at her head while inebriated, which led to police intervention.

Ceasar Emanuel publicly responded to the allegations during a Black Ink Crew episode which aired on May 18, 2021. In the ninth season’s fifth episode, he stated that the two started fighting after Cheyenne refused to wash the dishes. She also reportedly cussed at him during the fight, which caused him to take her speaker.

Emanuel has since insisted that he never lifted his hand against his daughter. He also said that he does not understand why his daughter would accuse him of doing so.

Meanwhile, Ceasar Emanuel planned to sue Cheyenne’s mother Crystal Torres for defamation of character. He alleged that Torres got Child Protection Services involved in the matter, further adding that the abuse allegations were “damaging” to his business and his employees.

A permanent restraining order against Ceasar Emanuel came into being as well. The Black Ink owner could not contact his daughter or send messages from others to her on his behalf either.

Ceaser Emanuel’s shop Black Ink Tattoo located in Harlem, Manhattan, plays a key role in VH1's Black Ink Crew New York. The businessman also owns studios in Brooklyn, Atlanta, Houston, and Orlando. Emanuel has been a part of the show since its premiere in 2013.

