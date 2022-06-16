“It will mean something”: Amber Heard shares if she will tell daughter Oonagh about Johnny Depp trial in future

American actress Amber Heard revealed that she would tell her one-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige Heard everything about her heated court battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

In a sit-down interview with NBC News' Savannah Guthrie, aired on June 15, the 36-year-old star shared that she is happy to focus on her daughter after being busy with legal matters.

TODAY @TODAYshow EXCLUSIVE: @SavannahGuthrie asks Amber Heard what the future holds for her and whether Heard will tell her daughter about "everything" that she has "gone through." EXCLUSIVE: @SavannahGuthrie asks Amber Heard what the future holds for her and whether Heard will tell her daughter about "everything" that she has "gone through." https://t.co/TxQhMJSqLF

When Guthrie asked how Heard sees her future after the trial is over, the actress said:

"I get to be a mom, like, full time, you know? Where I'm not having to juggle calls with lawyers."

Guthrie further asked:

"One day you may want to tell your daughter about this or have to tell your daughter about everything that you've gone through. What would you want to say?"

To this, Heard responded:

"I think no matter what, it will mean something. I did the right thing. I did everything I could to stand up for myself and the truth."

Heard welcomed her first child on April 8, 2021. She announced the news on Instagram by sharing a post stating that she decided to have a child four years ago on her own terms. She celebrated Oonagh's first birthday days before her trial began.

Amber Heard previously revealed she received threats regarding her baby

Law&Crime Network @LawCrimeNetwork “People want to put my baby in the microwave”: #AmberHeard took the stand again on Thursday and testified that she has received thousands of death threats. @LawCrimeNetwork “People want to put my baby in the microwave”: #AmberHeard took the stand again on Thursday and testified that she has received thousands of death threats. @LawCrimeNetwork https://t.co/XfQmWXLCAF

During her testimony amid the defamation case, the actress stated that she is "bombarded" online by "vitriol" and death threats from some of Depp's followers, with threats even made on her young daughter.

"I am harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day. Even just walking into this courtroom, sitting here in front of the world, having the worst parts of my life, things that I've lived through, used to humiliate me. People want to kill me, and they tell me so every day. People want to put my baby in the microwave, and they tell me that."

Amber Heard's representative recently explained why she agreed to partake in the broadcasted interview, stating that Johnny Depp and his lawyers had "blanketed the media for days after the verdict."

Black Women For the Democratic Party🌊 @Mompreneur_of_3

#AmberHeardlsApsychopath

#AmberHeardCommittedPerjury A woman who screamed, Johnny just move on, is now doing an interview on the Today Show to accuse the jury of bias and repeat the lie once again that Johnny abused her! Amber Heard will never change because abusers never do! A woman who screamed, Johnny just move on, is now doing an interview on the Today Show to accuse the jury of bias and repeat the lie once again that Johnny abused her! Amber Heard will never change because abusers never do!#AmberHeardlsApsychopath#AmberHeardCommittedPerjury https://t.co/jwabMzYgVC

Her team said:

"Ms. Heard simply intended to respond to what they aggressively did last week; she did so by expressing her thoughts and feelings, much of which she was not allowed to do on the witness stand."

Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post in 2018, where she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence. Although she did not name Depp directly, the actor's lawyers claimed that the piece insinuated that she was talking about him and asked for "not less than $50 million" as financial compensation for tarnishing his professional image.

SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 @SaycheeseDGTL A man won $10,000 betting that Johnny Depp would win the trial against Amber Heard. A man won $10,000 betting that Johnny Depp would win the trial against Amber Heard. https://t.co/fDeqFjT8xe

After six weeks of a heated court battle, a seven-person jury awarded $10.35 million to Johnny Depp, which includes compensatory and punitive damages. Heard also got $2 million in compensatory damages and no punitive charges.

After making her first appearance post-verdict with Savannah Guthrie, Amber Heard called the decision a "setback" for women, adding that she is "scared" it will mean more "silence" for survivors who want to speak up.

