“She wants to just focus on her baby girl”: Source claims Amber Heard wants to spend time with daughter after Johnny Depp verdict

American actress Amber Heard is only willing to spend time with her one-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige after the verdict of her high-profile defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp was announced on June 1, 2022.

The 36-year-old issued a statement claiming that she was "disappointed" by the ruling, which she dubbed as a "setback" for women after the jury primarily sided with Depp, awarding him $10.35 million in damages. She only received $2 million in damages for her countersuit.

While talking to People Magazine, a source revealed that Heard is "still upset" about the result, but she's concentrating on becoming a mother after missing out on valuable time with her daughter during the six-week trial in Fairfax, Virginia.

Afshan Tayyab @QueenAfshan_ #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard Amber told Johnny Depp to tell the world that he, a man, was a victim of domestic violence and see who is gonna believe him. The whole world believes him. Today he won Amber told Johnny Depp to tell the world that he, a man, was a victim of domestic violence and see who is gonna believe him. The whole world believes him. Today he won ❤️ #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard https://t.co/2QUq3leVkA

"Amber spent the weekend with her baby daughter. She is frustrated about the verdict."

According to the source, Heard "just doesn't understand how" the jury arrived at their conclusion "with all the evidence her legal team presented" and is "figuring out" her next step.

For now, Amber Heard just wants to be a good mother to her daughter Oonagh, who was born in April 2021.

"For now, she wants to just focus on her baby girl. The trial took away a lot of special mommy time. Amber is looking forward to a summer with her daughter and family."

Who is the father of Amber Heard's baby?

There has been a lot of discussion surrounding the identity of baby Oonagh's father. According to Hello! magazine, she was born via surrogate, and Heard has said publicly that she has dual parenting obligations.

“I’m just the mum and the dad. She’s [Oonagh’s] the boss.”

People Magazine reported that Heard gave her daughter the middle name Paige in honor of the actress' mother, Paige Heard, who passed away in 2020.

According to Hello! Magazine, Heard was informed that she couldn't conceive and thus chose to have a kid through surrogacy. Elon Musk, James Franco, model Cara Delevingne, and filmmaker Bianca Butti have all been romantically linked to her. However, the identity of the father has remained a well-guarded secret.

Since Heard stated that she had a baby on her "own terms," some speculated that there could have been a sperm donor. As per the publication, Heard is Oonagh's sole legal parent. There have been rumors that Musk could be the child's real father and he voluntarily served as a sperm donor, but they have never been proven.

Amber Heard has always been tight-lipped about her personal life, but she mentioned her daughter getting threats online amidst the defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

"I am harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day. Even just walking into this courtroom, sitting here in front of the world, having the worst parts of my life, things that I've lived through, used to humiliate me. People want to kill me, and they tell me so every day. People want to put my baby in the microwave, and they tell me that."

Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard over an op-ed article that she wrote in The Washington Post in 2018, where she claimed to have been a victim of domestic violence. Although she did not name Depp directly, his lawyers said that her insinuation affected his career negatively.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far