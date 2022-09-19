WATCH: Disturbing video shows California man abusing dog inside Anaheim complex

On September 18, the Anaheim Police Department released footage of a man allegedly assaulting a dog in an apartment complex.

According to Hollywood Unlocked, the incident took place at the Gateway Apartments on the evening of Thursday, September 15. In the video, the man can be seen chasing a dog down the hallway of the apartment. Once he catches up to it, he allegedly punches and kicks the animal, before dragging it away.

Trigger warning: Viewer discretion is advised

Danielle Elwood @Danielle_Elwood

GRAPHIC WARNING: PLEASE SHARE THIS AND HELP THE POLICE FIND THIS TERRIBLE ANIMAL ABUSER! This blatant case of animal abuse was caught on a security camera inside an Anaheim, California apartment complex. Repost from @karmagawa GRAPHIC WARNING: PLEASE SHARE THIS AND HELP THE POLICE FIND THIS TERRIBLE ANIMAL ABUSER!This blatant case of animal abuse was caught on a security camera inside an Anaheim, California apartment complex. #AnimalAbuse @AnaheimPD … See End-Full Story Repost from @karmagawa•⚠️GRAPHIC WARNING: PLEASE SHARE THIS AND HELP THE POLICE FIND THIS TERRIBLE ANIMAL ABUSER! ⚠️ This blatant case of animal abuse was caught on a security camera inside an Anaheim, California apartment complex. #AnimalAbuse @AnaheimPD … See End-Full Story https://t.co/NjG5WivSr6

The case has sparked outrage among netizens and Gateway Apartment residents, with many calling for the man's arrest. As of now, the case is under investigation. The suspect has not yet been identified.

"It's atrocious, honestly": Anaheim apartment residents troubled by recent case of animal abuse

In an interview with NBC Los Angeles, Kelly Martinez, a resident of the Gateway Apartment complex, condemned the actions of the suspect.

Martinez said:

"It's really disturbing to see. I could not watch the whole thing without crying. To know somebody like that is around here where we have our family really upsetting."

Amy Powell @abc7amy Police in #Anaheim are searching for a man seen on video kicking and hitting a dog. The disturbing attack captured on a security camera at an apartment complex. 11pm @ABC Police in #Anaheim are searching for a man seen on video kicking and hitting a dog. The disturbing attack captured on a security camera at an apartment complex. 11pm @ABC https://t.co/299UIgiUFp

Another resident, Colin Pfaff, said:

"It's terrible. I don’t know why anyone would treat a dog like that. I love mine I would never kick him, beat him. It's atrocious, honestly."

The investigation began after the video was posted on social media, with many netizens tagging Anaheim authorities and urging them to investigate.

Brenda Medina, one of the Anaheim residents who demanded an investigation of the incident, said:

"Animals are so defenseless. They trust us to take care of them, feed them, love them. I feel like there's a special place in Hell for people like that."

Crooked_teeth @Crookedteeth11 @Danielle_Elwood @karmagawa @AnaheimPD We just lost our beloved pooch and this makes me angrier than I ever thought it would. Hope he is caught and gets what's coming to him @Danielle_Elwood @karmagawa @AnaheimPD We just lost our beloved pooch and this makes me angrier than I ever thought it would. Hope he is caught and gets what's coming to him

Murielle Canoy, another resident, told reporters that they were adamant that police prosecute the alleged abuser involved in the case.

Canoy said:

"Hopefully he gets reprimanded or there's some kind of consequence."

Police investigation underway

In an official statement, Sergeant Shane Carringer of the Anaheim Police Department said that authorities are investigating the incident alongside Orange County Animal care. He further revealed that detectives were speculating that the suspected abuser may not be the owner of the dog, but rather someone who was responsible for taking care of the animal.

However, Carringer also clarified that in terms of the charges the suspect could potentially face, whether or not he is the dog owner is ultimately immaterial.

KathiInCali 🇺🇦 @KathiInCali 🏼 Get that poor dog into a safe & loving environment, AFTER an exam by a vet. @KTLA That was vicious!!🫢 Omg and he’s on a leash! No escape, poor baby. Please find this sicko!!🏼 Get that poor dog into a safe & loving environment, AFTER an exam by a vet. @KTLA That was vicious!!🫢 Omg and he’s on a leash! No escape, poor baby. Please find this sicko!!🙏🏼 Get that poor dog into a safe & loving environment, AFTER an exam by a vet.😞😢

In another statement, Sergeant Jacob Gallacher told reporters:

"Today detectives went out, they canvassed the area for witneses, additional video footage, etc. which resulted in several investigative leads."

As a result of the alleged cruelty, the unidentified suspect could either face felony animal abuse charges or misdemeanor charges.

