Amber Heard's father's dog fighting scandal explained 

Amber Heard’s father, David Clinton Heard, has been accused of running a dog fighting ring. News of the same resurfaced online following the former’s defamation trial against her ex-husband and actor Johnny Depp. Ironically, the Pirates of the Caribbean star was also accused of abusing the former couple’s Yorkshire terrier Pistol, which Depp vehemently denied.

Paul Barresi, a Hollywood “fixer,” uncovered that the actress's father, who previously claimed to be an animal lover, was once arrested, convicted, and served jail time for animal cruelty. David Clinton Heard, who was branded as the “real-life Ray Donovan,” was accused of:

"orchestrating a cruel, heartless, torturous pit bull ring in Texas in the 1980s.”

The animal abuse ring included seven pit bulls on 10 acres of land. Radar also found court filings from Midland County, Texas, which stated that law enforcement found “narcotics and professional poker equipment on the property.” Documents also read that David Clinton Heard suffered from alcohol and drug addiction throughout his life.

Amber Heard’s father was jailed for 15 days before being let out after pleading “nolo contender,” which is similar to a guilty plea.

As news of the same shocked netizens, Twitter user @BeneathTheDepps shared an image of a court document that stated that the former couple’s dogs Pistol and Boo were given to Heard’s father, David Clinton Heard. Many years later, the Aquaman actress’ father was released from jail.

Johnny Depp was accused of torturing a pet shared with Amber Heard

During the well-documented Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, the latter accused the Edward Scissorhands actor of abusing their dog. Heard revealed in court that while the couple was driving down the street, Depp grabbed the dog and started howling out of the window while smoking. Heard revealed:

“If I remember correctly he grabs Boo, his dog, who is a slightly chunkier Yorkshire Terrier, he grabs Boo and holds Boo out of the window of the moving car, and he's howling like an animal while holding the dog out the window. And everyone in the car -I'll never forget it - everyone just froze. No one did anything.”

Heard added that she was worried that he would drop the dog. She continued:

“It was just this eerie moment where he was howling and holding this animal out the window… and I have this eerie memory of no one really reacting to him.”

The actor also reportedly joked about putting their dog in a microwave. However, Johnny Depp fiercely denied doing so.

This is not the only time the former couple’s dog has played a key role in the defamation trial. During Johnny Depp’s testimony, the 58-year-old actor revealed that Amber Heard defecated at his bedside after a fight. Amber Heard went on to deny doing so. She then blamed their Yorkshire dogs.

Depp said in court that he did not believe the dogs were responsible. Depp replied by saying, “I picked up their funk. It was not the dogs.”

