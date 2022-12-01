"The third film in the Paddington series": Cocaine Bear trailer release sparks memefest online

The official trailer for Elizabeth Banks' thriller feature Cocaine Bear is out, promising a dark comedy filled with drug-fueled rampages.

The movie is based on the real-life story of a 175-pound American black bear who consumed a duffel bag full of cocaine that was offloaded by a drug smuggler in 1985. When the film was first announced, moviegoers were skeptical about its premise.

As the name of the movie promises, the trailer features a bear undoubtedly high on cocaine and going berserk. With clear and concise dialog that reiterates the premise, the adrenaline-filled trailer shows its characters falling prey to the carnage of the animal.

Based on comments seen on social media, fans are overtly excited about the film after watching the trailer. They quickly took to social media to comment on their thoughts.

Ian Boothby @IanBoothby So Cocaine Bear isn't the third film in the Paddington series? So Cocaine Bear isn't the third film in the Paddington series?

"Cocaine Bear is gonna destroy the MCU": Netizens geared up for the movie after watching its trailer

Based on the trailer, internet users are super thrilled about the film and can't wait till next year to watch it. They proclaimed the film would become a "cult classic," with a few hoping for a sequel.

Many even pointed out that the film is going to win awards, including an Oscar. One even said that Cocaine Bear would beat Avatar (2009) as the highest-grossing film of all time (not adjusted for inflation).

In addition to the positive reactions, some internet users shared hilarious memes to express their thoughts on the film. One user, Jared, @jareddwv, described Cocaine Bear as something that "Fleetwood Mac would say if asked to describe the process of making rumors using only two words."

Check out a few of these hilarious comments by Twitteratis here:

Maybe: Brendan Bergen @carpetislava I hope Cocaine Bear is a big hit and they make sequels where we find out what cocaine does to other animals. I hope Cocaine Bear is a big hit and they make sequels where we find out what cocaine does to other animals.

🎀 Lisa 🎀 @countmytime Cocaine Bear about to become a cult classic and bring Alden some steady paychecks, I know that’s right Cocaine Bear about to become a cult classic and bring Alden some steady paychecks, I know that’s right https://t.co/wN2nMB0YLk

IWantToBelieve @lumos_giant @DiscussingFilm And the award for best picture goes to….Cocaine Bear!! @DiscussingFilm And the award for best picture goes to….Cocaine Bear!!

Tyler @TylerColeRay Cocaine Bear gonna out-gross Avatar (2009) Cocaine Bear gonna out-gross Avatar (2009)

GopherGod @GopherGod_ @death0ftheparty @elonmusk cocaine bear is going to be the hottest movie this spring @death0ftheparty @elonmusk cocaine bear is going to be the hottest movie this spring

Chris Duwayne Milan @Chris_D_Milan I was super skeptical about Cocaine Bear but after watching the trailer, I am definitely going to see it I was super skeptical about Cocaine Bear but after watching the trailer, I am definitely going to see it

Ren @badxintro How do I get pre-sale tickets for Cocaine Bear? I need to be the first in the theater. How do I get pre-sale tickets for Cocaine Bear? I need to be the first in the theater.

_ 🥑 @Genteastt Ngl that cocaine bear movie looks amazing Ngl that cocaine bear movie looks amazing

Chris Duwayne Milan @Chris_D_Milan I was super skeptical about Cocaine Bear but after watching the trailer, I am definitely going to see it I was super skeptical about Cocaine Bear but after watching the trailer, I am definitely going to see it

Jared Hunt @jaredwv “Cocaine Bear” sounds like what the members of Fleetwood Mac would say if asked to describe the process of making Rumours using only two words. “Cocaine Bear” sounds like what the members of Fleetwood Mac would say if asked to describe the process of making Rumours using only two words. https://t.co/okPy6exuDe

twunny20fission⅟ @twunny20fission Turns out

That all along

The *real* treasure

Was the Cocaine Bear we made friends with

Along the way Turns outThat all alongThe *real* treasureWas the Cocaine Bear we made friends withAlong the way

More about Cocaine Bear's plot, cast and more

The official synopsis for the upcoming movie reads as:

"After a failed drug smuggling operation, a black bear ingests a large amount of cocaine and goes on a drug-fueled rampage."

The 1985 incident, which was the inspiration behind the premise of Cocaine Bear, did not have a bear going on a murderous rampage. The event was the result of Andrew Thronton, a convicted drug smuggler, offloading a duffle bag filled with cocaine over the northern Georgia region.

Three months later, the body of a 175-pound black bear was discovered who had overdosed, surrounded by about 40 plastic containers containing the said drug. Thronton too died trying to abandon his overloaded plane due to a faulty parachute. The bear is currently on display at the Kentucky for Kentucky Fun Mall in Lexington, Kentucky.

Some of the more terrifying visuals from the film (Image via YouTube/ @Universal Pictures)

The film stars Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Christian Convery-Jennings, Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Brooklynn Prince, and Ray Liotta in his final acting performance, to name a few. The film is directed by Elizabeth Banks of the Hunger Games fame and the screenplay is written by Jimmy Warden

Cocaine Bear is scheduled for a theatrical release in the United States next year on February 23 via Universal Pictures.

Poll : 0 votes