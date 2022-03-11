"Let me make sure my dad is ok" - Ice Cube's son has hilarious reaction to Khalil Mack trade news

Ice Cube's son, actor O'Shea Jackson Jr., had a great reaction to the bombshell news that the Chicago Bears traded away star defensive end Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers.

With the move, the AFC West is now perhaps the best division in football with premium talent on every team. Russell Wilson will be joining the Denver Broncos and now with Mack joining the Chargers, the toughest division in football just got tougher.

O'Shea Jackson Jr. took to Twitter to express his astonishment at the trade. His father, a well-known Raiders fan, will be less than impressed with the news.

Jackson Jr. posted:

Hold up hold up HOOOOLLLD UP!!!!

The Broncos got Russell Wilson…and now the CHARGERS GOT KHALIL MACK AND KEPT JOEY BOSA!?!

………let me make sure my dad is ok smh.

It is certainly something that the Raiders did not envision when they traded Mack to the Chicago Bears, but now their team will be facing its former star twice a year.

Mack returns to stacked AFC West

The 31-year-old is now a Charger

With the former Bears star now joining the Chargers, the AFC West is perhaps the best and toughest division in football. Boasting Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Derek Carr before adding a Super Bowl winner in Russell Wilson, the division is suddenly a must-watch now.

The Chargers already have a star along the defensive line in Joey Bosa, who has been causing all kinds of trouble for opposing quarterbacks since his rookie season. Now add in Mack and it is truly a terrifying duo to face.

The 31-year-old will add another dimension to the Chargers defense. While Mack missed most of last season after undergoing foot surgery he still packed a punch in his limited playing time.

In his seven games last year, he still managed to register six sacks and a fumble recovery.

With the Chargers able to put up points thanks to Herbert, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler, the defense now gets some serious help.

The playoffs are going to be firmly on the agenda for Brandon Staley's team, but given their division, it is unthinkable that two teams will miss out altogether. Such is the high level of play from all four teams, when they face each other, it is going to count for a lot more than simply winning.

Raiders fans will be uneasy seeing Mack in their division and if Jackson Jr.'s reaction is anything to go by, it will take a bit of getting used to.

