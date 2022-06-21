How did Brett Tuggle die? Tributes pour in as Fleetwood Mac and David Lee Roth band keyboardist dies aged 70

Popular musician Brett Tuggle passed away on June 19 at the age of 70, after fighting a long battle with cancer. The news of his death was revealed by his son Matt, who said that Tuggle was loved by his family and that they were with him "throughout the entire time of the illness."
Matt also added:
“He was a lovely father. He gave me music in my life.”
After news of Tuggle's death broke, tributes started pouring in for the musician from friends and fans alike.
Brett Tuggle’s cause of death and career explored
Brett Tuggle died after a long battle with cancer. However, it is unknown if he was hospitalized or at home during his demise. Further details are currently awaited on the same.
Although, Tuggle’s date of birth has not been revealed yet, a few people say that he was born sometime in 1951 or 1952.
He gained recognition for playing the keyboard with the rock band Fleetwood Mac and singer David Lee Roth.
The Denver, Colorado native learned classical piano, guitar, and organ at a very young age. He used to play in local bands as a teen and with touring bands in Texas after leaving home. This helped him learn several traditional music styles.
He formed the band Head First in Colorado and went to Los Angeles in 1979 with record producer Keith Olsen to meet an artist looking for a keyboard player. He came in contact with several bandleaders and was a keyboardist for John Kay & Steppenwolf in 1981.
Tuggle then met Rick Springfield and joined his band in 1982. He played keyboard with David Lee Roth and co-wrote Roth’s single, Just Like Paradise. Mike Fleetwood invited him to be a band member of The Zoo in 1992 and toured with Steve Lukather. He also played alongside Chris Isaak and Whitesnake.
He performed and played the keyboard in Roth's Eat ’Em and Smile tour followed by the Skyscraper tour and A Little Ain’t Enough tour. He continued to perform with Roth until 1997 and his co-writing work was also appreciated by critics. He was a keyboardist on Fleetwood Mac’s tours until 2017 and performed alongside Stevie Nicks, Buckingham and others.
Buckingham spoke about Tuggle and said that he was a superb keyboardist, bassist, guitarist, and singer. In an interview in 2020, Brett said that Tuggle was heavily influenced by The Beach Boys. He also toured with Tommy Shaw and Belinda Carlisle.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
Brett Tuggle became a familiar name in the music industry as a flawless singer and songwriter thanks to his association with several bands and artists. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his death.
Brett Tuggle is survived by his son Matt and daughter Michelle. Detailed information on his personal life is yet to be revealed.