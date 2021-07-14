Who is Hello Sister? All about the sibling trio whose original song "Middle Schooler" left the AGT judges impressed

"Hello Sister" are the latest contestants to move ahead in the ongoing season of "America's Got Talent." The sibling trio won over the judges after performing their original song "Middle Schooler" at the audition.

Upon taking the stage, Grace (15), Gabriella (14), and Scarlett (13) revealed that they are siblings who form the pop-rock band Hello Sister. The trio announced that they would perform an original song they have written based on their "middle school experiences."

Following a vibrant performance, the trio earned a standing ovation from Simon Cowell. The media mogul commented:

"The fact that they play against everyone just singing through autotune, which is so boring right now, I think that we need these girls on the competition."

Judge Sofia Vergara gave the first "yes" to the group and added:

"I thought you guys were amazing! I think it's fantastic that you are a family and look like you are having a lot of fun. I am going to say yes."

However, Hello Sister received a mixed reaction from Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum. The judges suggested that their vocals were "too soft against the music."

After a loud cheer from the audience, the judges decided to provide the band another chance and gave their nod. With a final "yes" from Simon Cowell, the siblings moved forward to the next round of the competition.

Who are the Hello Sister sibling trio?

Hello Sister is an American pop rock band consisting of three sisters from Orlando, Florida. Grace, Gabriella, and Scarlett Mason have been passionate about music since they were toddlers. Their father, Tim Mason, is a former singer-songwriter who helped the girls develop their skills.

The siblings decided to form Hello Sister after performing Matt Redman's "10,000 Reasons" at their kindergarten teacher's retirement party and receiving a positive response from the audience. The band went on to perform their self-composed songs across Central Florida, Nashville, and California.

While Grace leads the vocals and plays bass guitar, Gabriella is the lead guitarist, and Scarlett, the main drummer. Together, the sibling trio focuses on bringing back the true essence of rock 'n' roll on stage.

Hello Sister gained popularity with its original singles like "Middle Schooler" and "Summer Time." They are also known for delivering remarkable covers of iCarly Reboot's "Leave It All To Me" and "Always Remember Us This Way" (Lady Gaga), among others.

In 2018, Hello Sister enrolled in PCG's summer program and collaborated with LA-based social media star Matt Dugan. In addition to singing, the sisters are also professional swimmers for the Blue Dolphin Swim Team in Florida.

All three are also state qualifiers for cross-country running. Hello Sister released its new album, "Three by Three," in May, featuring three original songs.

