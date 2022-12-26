"Giving away a lot": Netizens not impressed with M. Night Shyamalan's new Knock At The Cabin trailer

A new trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming movie, titled Knock At the Cabin, is out, and it has been the subject of discussion among fans on Twitter. The psychological thriller is a cinematic adaptation of noted horror writer Paul G. Tremblay's critically acclaimed book, The Cabin at the End of the World.

The trailer has been receiving flak from fans, with many pointing out that it reveals too many key details about the film. One evidently disappointed user mentioned that the trailer is ''giving away a lot.''

A fan's reaction to Knock at the Cabin trailer (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fans slam M. Night Shyamalan's new trailer for Knock At the Cabin

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's latest film, Knock At the Cabin. The biggest criticism has been that the trailer is full of spoilers, while many others expressed their doubts about the film's plot.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter to the Knock at the Cabin trailer:

Fan reactions to Knock at the Cabin trailer (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

The trailer for Knock at the Cabin opens with Dave Bautista's character talking to a child. It then depicts a group of people breaking into a man's house, following which a fight begins. Bautista seems to be playing the role of the villain, Leonard, and dominates the trailer with his stunning charisma.

Although the trailer is close to three minutes, it establishes the overall tone of the series and promises to deliver the quintessential M. Night Shyamalan cinematic experience, replete with thrills and plot twists. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per Universal Pictures:

''While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.''

The film stars Dave Bautista along with Jonathan Groff as Andrew, Ben Aldridge as Eric, and Nikki Amuka-Bird as Adriane, among others, playing major roles. The script is penned by Shyamalan along with Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman. The movie is set to arrive in theaters on February 3, 2023.

More details about M. Night Shyamalan's previous works

M. Night Shyamalan received widespread critical acclaim for his unique style of directing in the 1999 classic, The Sixth Sense, starring Bruce Willis and Haley Joel Osment in the lead roles. The story focuses on a boy who claims he can interact with dead people. Here's a brief description of the movie, as per IMDb:

''A frightened, withdrawn Philadelphia boy who communicates with spirits seeks the help of a disheartened child psychologist.''

The film received high praise for its shocking plot twist at the end and the performances by Joel Osment and Willis. It is considered to be one of the best thrillers of the 90s.

Over the years, M. Night Shyamalan has made several acclaimed and popular films like The Village, Signs, and Unbreakable, to name a few. His most recent film is Old, which was released in 2021, starring Gael García Bernal and Vicky Krieps in key roles. Although the film received mixed reviews from fans and critics, it turned out to be commercially successful.

