'Servant' Season 3: Three reasons the M. Night Shyamalan series cannot be missed

Servant, the brainchild of M. Night Shyamalan, returns for a third season on Friday, January 21, on Apple TV+. The psychological drama written by Tony Basgallop revolves around a rich couple from Philadelphia, whose lives are turned upside down by the death of their firstborn child.

The new season sees a return to the disheveled world of the Turners, where the couple makes use of transitory object therapy to save their marriage (a lifelike doll is treated as a replacement for their dead son). Nanny Leanne is appointed to look after him, though nothing about her is as it seems.

3 reasons to watch the third season of 'Servant'

1) The ambiguous nature of M. Night Shyamalan's storytelling will leave viewers on the edge of their seats

M. Night Shyamalan is known to create stories of a cryptic nature that serve as psychological thrillers. The answers to burning questions are often revealed at an uneven pace, and everything is more than it appears to be.

Servant has been critically acclaimed as Shyamalan's best production in recent times, after classics like The Sixth Sense and Signs.

Supporting this observation, Ambrose (who plays Dorothy in the show) explained to TV Insider:

“As we start Season 3 and everything is sort of serene and lovely, that quickly devolves. I feel like we really lean into the thriller genre and push that very quickly and very intensely from the first episode."

2) A new addition to the star-studded ensemble

The psychological horror series stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint in leading roles.

Recurring cast members include Phillip James Brannon, Tony Revolori, S.J. Son, Molly Griggs, Boris McGiver, Jerrika Hinton and Todd Waring, who are also set to return for Season 3.

This season will see the addition of a new member, Sunita Mani, in a pivotal role. Mani is known for her masterful performances in Spirited, Mr. Robot, and GLOW.

3) The series will likely take a sinister turn this season

The regal setting, the autumn timeframe, and the plentifulness of food everywhere makes the Turner household appear warm and cozy on the surface. However, the emptiness of the house is deafening, as the rich undertones of Shyamalan's set (along with his superior cinematography) signal tragic foreboding. This adds to the appeal of the show, which is accompanied by a fitting background score.

Season 3 feels like a step forward into the unknown, and the trailer hints at a far more sinister tone this time around.

With dark humor, upsetting truths, and absolute horror in the cards, Servant returns on Apple TV+ from January 2021.

