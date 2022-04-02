How many Bruce Willis films were nominated at Razzies? Special category revoked after actor's aphasia diagnosis

Bruce Willis, the legendary actor who made his own niche in the Hollywood industry with his epic Die Hard movies, has been diagnosed with aphasia. His family shared the news with the world via Instagram as they posted an image of the actor with the caption mentioning that he will be stepping away from his career in showbiz.

It is indeed a challenging time for Willis and his family as they negotiate the actor's condition. They have asked well-wishers for their love, compassion, and support in these trying times saying,

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up,’ and together, we plan to do just that.”

Considering the situation with Willis' recently diagnosed disease, the Razzies have revoked the special category that they created specifically for the Die Hard actor.

Love ya, Bruce. The #Razzies are going to (hopefully) feel bloody awful when they find out WHY Bruce has done so many independent movies in such a short amount of time. Maybe it's out of his hands. That is all.Love ya, Bruce. The #Razzies are going to (hopefully) feel bloody awful when they find out WHY Bruce has done so many independent movies in such a short amount of time. Maybe it's out of his hands. That is all. Love ya, Bruce. https://t.co/ATR4khi1Ch

Aphasia is a severe brain disease that majorly affects the ability of the diagnosed person to communicate. It also hinders speaking, writing, and other verbal communication skills. Although aphasia usually occurs suddenly after a stroke or a severe head injury, it can also occur from a slow-growing brain tumor.

The severity of the condition depends on the extent of brain damage and can only be treated through speech and language therapy. The patient has to relearn and practice language skills, while developing alternative ways of communication. Family members are an integral part of this treatment process and help the individual communicate effectively once again.

How many Bruce Willis' films were nominated at Razzies?

IndieWire @IndieWire Razzies Rescind Bruce Willis’ Worst Performance Award After Aphasia Diagnosis bit.ly/3iTyhzP Razzies Rescind Bruce Willis’ Worst Performance Award After Aphasia Diagnosis bit.ly/3iTyhzP https://t.co/ZM0Dq3wfyZ

In light of this situation, showing utmost sensitivity, Razzies parody awards show has revoked the special category that it introduced this year as a tribute to the legendary actor.

'Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie' has been revoked by the organizers of the Razzies award show after news of Willis' diagnosis was disclosed.

Bruce Willis was nominated eight times at the Razzies this year and won the award for his lead performance in the sci-fi film Cosmic Sin. Willis has been working on some low-budget action films that would be unfamiliar to most.

The eight titles that were nominated for the award are American Siege, Apex, Cosmic Sin, Deadlock, Fortress, Midnight in the Switchgrass, Out of Death, and Survive the Game.

