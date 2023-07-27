Invasion season 2 on Apple TV+: First look, release date, and more 

Apple TV+'s sci-fi series Invasion is reportedly returning for a season 2 on August 23, and will air new episodes weekly until October 2023. The series, which is making a comeback two years after the previous season's finale aired, recently released first-look images for the upcoming season wherein alien attacks continue and Earth apparently turns into a wasteland.

The series debuted in October 2021 with a stellar cast including French actress Golshifteh Farahani, known for her roles on Netflix's Extraction franchise, as one of the leads. It narrates a planet-wide story about an alien invasion and the events that follow from the perspective of different characters.

Golshifteh Farahani stars as Aneesha Malik in the sci-fi series (Image via Apple TV+)

Co-created and executive producer Simon Kinberg, who has also worked on the X-Men and Deadpool movies, the series also stars Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, Paddy Holland, among other actors. A few new additions to the cast members include Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor, and Naian González Norvind.

Invasion season 2 first-look images reveal life after the alien attack as Earth turns to a wasteland

The first-look images of Apple TV+'s Invasion season 2 revealed the state of planet Earth following the alien attack as survivors start adapting to the new kind of life with the planet turning into a wasteland and a constant threat from the extraterrestrials.

While the invaders might be suprior in terms of technology and weapons, the possibility of the humans is not going down without a fight. Attacks between the two races will escalate to a full blown wars that will take place across the world.

An official synopsis for the upcoming season reads as:

"The series is a sweeping, character-driven science fiction drama series that follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. The action-packed second season picks up just months later with the aliens escalating their attacks in an all-out war against the humans."

First-look image after the aliens attack Earth (Image via Apple TV+)

Collider reported that co-creator and executive producer, Simon Kinberg, previously shared in an official statement that season 2 will be bigger and "more intense."

"I couldn’t be more excited about the return of Invasion on Apple TV+. It’s a bigger, more intense season that drops our viewers into a wide-scale, global battle from the start. At its core, the show is about the power of the human spirit and the emotional connections that hold us together especially when facing incredible obstacles," Kinberg stated.

Set mere months after the events of season 1 finale, the all-new second season will take viewers through destroyed cities and depict the failing conditions of human life and they continue to survive under extreme tension and distress. In times when basic necessities are worth more than lives, will human join hands to battle the outer-space threat destroying their planet?

Cast and other details about Apple TV+'s Invasion

Invasion on Apple TV+ is created by Kinberg and David Weil. Both serve as executive producers next to Audrey Chon, David Witz, Alik Sakharov, Andrew Baldwin and Katie O'Connell Marsh. Here is the full cast list for season 2:

Golshifteh Farahani as Aneesha Malik

Shamier Anderson as Trevante Cole

Shioli Kutsuna as Mitsuki Yamato

Billy Barratt as Casper Morrow

Azhy Robertson as Luke Malik

Tara Moayedi as Sarah Malik

Daisuke Tsuji as Kaito Kawaguchi

India Brown as Jamila Huston

Paddy Holland as Montgomery (Monty) Cuttermill

Enver Gjokaj

Nedra Marie Taylor

Naian González Norvind

Season 2 of the sci-fi series premieres on August 23, 2023, only on Apple TV+.