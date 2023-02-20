Physical 100 season 1 finale release date and air time

Physical 100 season 1 is set to air its finale episode this week. In the upcoming Korean fighting reality show segment, the contestants are a step closer to winning 300 million Korean won.

The show’s description reads,

"Physical: 100 is an extreme survival game show with 100 people in top physical shape competing in a series of grueling challenges to claim the honor of having the “best body” and cash reward."

Tune in on Tuesday, February 21, at 3:01 am ET on Netflix to watch the season finale of Physical 100.

Recapping episodes 7 and 8 ahead of Physical 100 season finale

The Korean reality show started with 100 contestants who continuously took part in one of the most exhilarating tasks that tested their skills, strength, and endurance.

Episode 9 will be available to stream on February 21 on Netflix and will be available to watch in several countries, however, the timing may differ depending on the time zones.

12 am PST

3 am EST

5 am Brazil

8 am The United Kingdom

9 am Central European Summer Time

1:20 pm Indian Standard Time

7 pm Australia

9 pm New Zealand.

Physical 100’s episode 7 started with Jang Eun Sil and Kim Sang Wook’s teams participating in a ship-pulling match that weighed 1.5 tons. Despite being considered one of the weakest teams in the competition, they finished second.

In a confessional, Shim Eu-ddeum said:

"I almost gave up, but I couldn’t."

In episode 8, the contestants participated in their fourth challenge, the one that would either eliminate them from the competition or help them get a step closer to the prize money of 300 million Korean won.

The task at hand in Physical 100 episode 8 was inspired by Greek mythology and by the end of it, the five finalists were chosen. It was divided into matches and each individual from a team had to participate in one match out of five total matches.

In the first game, titled, "Punishment of Atlanta," the contestants had to hold up a large rock, followed by the second match, titled, "Fire of Prometheus," during which the contestants had to repeat an obstacle course to get a torch of fire.

The third match was called "The Wind of Icarus" and had the contestants climb ropes, while the fourth round, "The Punishment of Sisyphus," had contestants roll a 100-kg sphere up a hill more than once. In the final match, titled "The Tail of Ouroboros," the contestants had to run and tag their teammates in front of them.

A total of 20 contestants participated in the previous two Physical 100 episodes, but despite being each other’s competition, continued cheering and encouraging each other until the end.

In a confessional, Ma Seon Ho said:

"It didn’t go as I wanted, but it felt like the pain disappeared seeing them cheer me on. That helped me focus more."

While four of the finalists were announced by the end of the episode, viewers are yet to find out who wins the Punishment of Sisyphus, which will decide the fifth finalist.

Tune in to Netflix on Tuesday to watch who takes home the Physical 100 prize.

Poll : 0 votes