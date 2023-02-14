How many contestants were to advance to final quest on Physical 100? Number leaves cast stunned

Physical 100 aired two more episodes of its series on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 3 am ET. The episodes documented the remaining contestants battling it out in a series of tough team and individual challenges. Although the competition began with 100 contestants in its premiere episode, only 30 remained to put their best foot forward to become the last person standing worthy of the title.

Episode 7 of Physical 100 saw the remaining contestants reeling in after the third quest eliminations. Only 20 remained to battle in the fourth challenge before the final quest. As they relaxed in the corridor, the mystery eye voice revealed that only 5 contestants would be advancing to the final quest. This leaves 15 of them at risk of elimination, an announcement that shocked the contestants.

Season 1 of Physical 100 was announced during Netflix’s 2022 TUDUM Korea Carnival. The contestants came from diverse backgrounds and had different cultural experiences which also reflected their personalities. These included popular figures in South Korea - Olympians, athletes, wrestlers, YouTubers, social media influencers, police officers and many others.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from episode 7 of Physical 100.

Physical 100 episode 7 featured eliminations and the start of a new quest

Episode 7 of Physical 100 featured the cast members continuing with their third question. Allied team members had to drag the ship to its destination in the least amount of time. Choo Sung-hoon and Jo Jin-hyeong's team and Yun Sung-bin and Ma Sun-ho's team already completed their challenge.

Jang Eun-sil and Kim Sang-wook's team were initially shocked at the scale of the challenge and faced several obstacles as they were also considered to be weaker than their fellow teams. They, however, promised to work hard and successfully completed the challenge with teamwork and communication.

Elimination results of the team quest soon followed on Physical 100 episode 7. Choo Sung-hoon and Jo Jin-hyeong's team placed first, Yun Sung-bin and Ma Sun-ho's team came second. After lagging for just over 2 minutes, Jang Eun-sil and Kim Sang-wook's team placed last and were thus eliminated.

Eliminated members include: Jang Eun-sil, Seo Ha-yan, Miho, Park Hyung-geun, Yang Hak-seon, Kim Sang-wook, Lee Jun-myeong, Choi Sung-hyuk, Seong Chi-hyun, and Sim Eu-ddeum. In an emotional segment, all of them broke their cement busts and bid farewell, leaving only 20 members to battle it out in the competition.

As the remaining contestants relaxed, The Mystery Voice announced that only 5 will be able to compete in the final quest, leaving 15 of them eliminated from the competition after the fourth challenge. This left the competitors in shock, with many of them already dreading and predicting going home.

The fourth quest was a team delegate match, which consisted of five games. They had to select one delegate from each team to enter each game, following which four members will compete against each other and only one will survive. Three from each game will be eliminated, making the total count to 15.

The theme of the fourth quest on Physical 100 was ancient mythology. Check out which games the contestants had to participate in.

The Punishment of Atlas - Contestants have to hold up a big rock and stay still until there's one left standing. The Fire of Prometheus - Players have to run on a repetitive obstacle course until one comes last to take the torch. The Wings of Icarus - Contestants have to continuously climb up a rope until one person is left. The Punishment of Sisyphus - Competitors have to roll a 100 kg boulder up and down a hill until the last person. The Tail of Ouroboros - A circular catch-the-tail game where contestants have to keep running until they eliminate the person in front of them by tagging them. The one player left without being tagged will be crowned the winner.

Each Physical 100 team punched in their choice of game. The episode ended on a cliffhanger after Kim Kang-min, Shin Bo-mi-rae, Kim Sik, and Jo Jin-hyeong began to compete in the first game.

As each episode of Physical 100 passes, it only gets more interesting for viewers. Bulk eliminations, interesting challenges, and shocking twists and turns throughout the season have kept the audience at the edges of their seats as they root for their favorites. Viewers will have to wait and find out who takes the coveted title and takes home the 300 million KRW cash prize.

All of the aired episodes of Physical 100 are currently premiering on Netflix.

