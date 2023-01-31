How were the contestants divided for their first team quest on Physical 100 episode 4? Details explored

Physical 100 aired two more episodes of its series on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 3:00 am ET (the USA). The show, which is the first Korean survival reality series to air on Netflix, featured 100 contestants competing against each other in some of the toughest battles that pushed them to their limits. They did their best to keep moving forward and ultimately earn a cash prize of 300 million KRW.

Episode 4 of Physical 100 saw the remaining contestants participate in their first team quest. 10 team leaders were picked through a mass vote, following which the contestants were asked to choose their own leader. The process saw the participants involved in strategizing and dramatic moves.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from episode 4 of Physical 100.

Contestants were divided into ten teams on Physical 100 episode 4

Episode 4 of Physical 100 saw the remaining 50 contestants participate in their first ever team quest. After a hectic first challenge in the previous episode, 50 of the cast members were eliminated and the remaining 50 enjoyed some free time on a well-deserved break with gym equipment and protein supplements. However, they were in for a tougher gameplay ahead.

An announcement asked them to gather in the arena for their next challenge and revealed that they now had to challenge each other in a team match. While some understood it was time for the team format, others were relieved as they thought it would be less stressful than individual challenges.

The Physical 100 contestants had to compete in 5 teams, out of which the losing teams were to be eliminated. The participants had to elect 10 team leaders. In a sheet marked with the cast's pictures and names, each contestant had to choose three names of the people they wanted to team up with.

Some expected the votes to be for them as they confessed to be one of the strongest amongst the remaining 50 contestants. Check out which of them were chosen to be the team leaders chronologically as per the highest votes to the lowest.

Yun Sung Bin Nam Kyung Jin Kwak Myung Sik Choo Sung Hoon Tarzan Kim Sang Wook Ma Sun Ho Jo Jin Hyeong Jang Seong Min Jang Eun Sil

After the team leaders were chosen on Physical 100, the contestants were asked to stand in front of the leader they favored the most. Each team leader then had to choose 4 contestants to be part of their team if the participants standing ahead were more than the designated number.

This led to many contestants being part of teams they originally didn't sign up for. Jang Eun Sil was chosen the least and had to make do with most of the leftover members who weren't selected by other team leaders. She, being the only female leader amongst the 10 men, decided to give her best along with her team.

Leaders with higher votes got to choose their opponent. As part of the same, Nam Kyung Jin chose to battle it out with Jang Eun Sil's team, which shocked the latter. She confessed to feeling betrayed as he had promised that he wouldn't go against her. However, Kyung Jin revealed that his team members had a common consensus and he had to listen to them.

For the team quest in Physical 100, both Kyung Jin and Eun Sil's teams were the first to compete. The challenge was called "Moving Sand," where both teams had to cross a bridge and put sand in a sandbox. However, they cannot give or take sadbags to or from each other on the bridge. The team who transported most sand in 12 minutes would win.

Although both teams completed the challenge, the episode ended on a cliffhanger with the two team leaders on the bridge. The one to fall from the bridge would be the losing team.

Each episode of Physical 100 is gathering a lot of interest amongst viewers. As contestants face eliminations at regular intervals, the stakes are higher and the competition is set to get even tougher. Participants will have to prove that they are worthy of staying in the running for the title, leading to more surprises and drama in the upcoming episodes.

All four episodes of Physical 100 are currently premiering on Netflix.

