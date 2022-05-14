"I often wondered if this job was right for me": GOT7's Jay B opens up on what it's like being the group's leader

Global K-pop sensation GOT7 recently created a buzz on social media after announcing their comeback in the music industry about a year and a half after parting ways with JYP Entertainment in 2021.

Group leader Jay B recently filmed a video with DIVE Studios in which he shared personal stories related to his family, mental health and more. Understandably, being the leader of one of the biggest K-pop boy groups in the world is not an easy task since group members look up to their leaders for inspiration. Responsibilities become tenfold, and the pressure to be the best never ceases.

During his interview, Jay B shared his experience of being the group’s leader and the stress that came along with it. The singer stated that he often doubted if the role of the leader was right for him since he was so quiet.

"Back then, I didn’t talk much. So, I often wondered if this job was right for me."

GOT7's Jay B shares his experience being the group's leader and more with DIVE Studios

On May 13, 2022, GOT7 leader Jay B released a video collection for DIVE Studios’ health and wellness app called Mindset. The K-pop singer shared various stories from his life, including memories of his family, his struggle with anxiety, and more.

In the latest episode titled The Weight of Leading GOT7, Jay B opened up about what it is really like to be the leader of one of the most popular groups in the K-pop music industry.

He began the episode by revealing that he had not wanted to be GOT7’s leader at first. In fact, he had asked JYP Entertainment to make someone else the leader. He said:

"When I was young, it was hard to accept the title of Leader of GOT7. So, I told the company numerous times that I didn’t wish to be the leader."

The Thursday singer backed his statement with reason by revealing that he was never particularly skilled in verbal communication. Jay B used to be a dancer and was passionate about B-boying which was his way of expressing himself. In the video, he said:

"I’m not all that good at expressing myself with words. Who I am as Lim Jae Beom is very quiet and timid. Since I have a job where I have to show and promote myself to the public, my personality has changed, but back then, I didn’t talk much."

Jay B went on to clarify that there had been one more reason behind his reluctance to be the leader. He had known that leadership would come with a lot of responsibilities, and feared that they would prove to be too much for him at that young age. He explained,

"When there was a problem, it was my responsibility to coordinate between the company and the team members. I was a bit wary and quite afraid of having such big responsibilities at a young age. But thankfully, GOT7 received so much love."

Jay B stated that things were going quite well until all seven members decided to resign from JYP Entertainment last year, leading to a massive change in plans.

"I felt like I had to hold onto this moment and our identity. Even though we remained as a team, as we all went our separate ways, I felt I should act as the strong thread or the string that keeps us connected. I realized it was up to me to create plans for the team activities and also a long-term future for the team."

Jay B dealt effectively with the unforeseen circumstances and proved himself to be capable and worthy of leading one of the biggest K-pop boy groups in the industry. He stated that he has learned more about legal issues since the change in order to obtain trademarks and copyrights related to the group.

"Before, the role of a leader was burdensome, but now, I think more about ways to maintain this time well, maybe even a bit more than other members, truth be told."

About the comeback

The seven-member K-pop boy group is gearing up to make their comeback on May 23, 2022, with a mini-album. The group has already released the tracklist for the album, which will contain a total of six amazing bops. Titled GOT7, it is slated to drop at 6pm KST on May 23.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee