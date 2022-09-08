Who was eliminated on The Challenge: USA Season 1 Episode 10? Contestants prove their mettle ahead of season finale

The Challenge: USA aired a new episode on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on CBS. The one-hour time frame saw the remaining contestants give it their all to win challenges, make strategies, and form alliances. However, one contestant fell short of making it to the end - David Alexander.

With a strong alliance being formed consisting of the men from Survivor and Angela, Alyssa, and Desi, it was difficult for the others to make a move, which resulted in the elimination face-off between the two men, Enzo and David, who were also seen to be close friends in the competition. The former proved himself for the third time in the arena, while the latter was eliminated.

The Challenge: USA has been extremely popular amongst viewers since its premiere because of its engaging format and unique challenges. The contestants have had previous reality TV experiences on shows like Big Brother, Survivor, Love Island, and The Amazing Race.

Strong alliances make up the game on The Challenge: USA

On this week's episode of The Challenge: USA, the contestants fought hard to secure their places in the competition's finals. The Fab 5 alliance broke off following Cashay's elimination last week and Desi's blindside. The remaining players, Justine, Cayla, and Sarah, made it a point to win against Angela and Alyssa so they could send the two women home.

For the challenge, two players had to go head-to-head on the back of a moving truck. They had to assemble pegs on the block to reach the truck's other side and blow the smoke horn on the upper side of the vehicle. The fastest player to complete the challenge was slated to be declared the winner.

While almost no one could complete the challenge, the one who covered the maximum distance was declared the winner. However, one The Challenge: USA contestant, Angela, proved her mettle and became the only cast member and female player to win tonight's challenge and impress everyone, including her closest ally, Tyson.

Angela won alongside Ben, who had also established a strong alliance with her. However, their targets for the week were entirely different. At the compound, David was asked who he wanted to go against in the elimination round; he chose Tyson and Domenick. While Angela wanted to target Enzo, who was out of the alliance, Ben couldn't agree on the same, as Enzo was one of his closest friends in the competition.

However, Angela stood firm with her decision, leading to an argument between the two. She also discussed the issue with Tyson and Danny, who echoed her sentiment of keeping the alliance firm and taking it to the final. The following morning, Ben gave in to Angela's plan, which infuriated members of the alliance.

The Challenge @TheChallenge #TheChallengeUSA I need a book solely dedicated to Enzo’s sayings I need a book solely dedicated to Enzo’s sayings 📘 #TheChallengeUSA https://t.co/dakEEmWwe0

Later in the episode, Angela let fellow The Challenge: USA contestant David know she would be sending Enzo to compete against him. David was shocked at Angela sending two Big Brother contestants into the arena and stated that the Survivor men were leading the game. When Ben revealed the news to his friend Enzo, the latter confronted Angela and promised "to come for peoples' throats" if he returned.

In the elimination round, Enzo was nominated as per plan. The two friends were saddened to face each other in the elimination round but promised to give their all. After a tough fight, Enzo emerged victorious for the third time, and David missed his spot going into the finale.

The Challenge @TheChallenge NEXT WEDNESDAY during the 2-hour SEASON FINALE of See if these Challengers can keep up with TJ's finalNEXT WEDNESDAY during the 2-hour SEASON FINALE of #TheChallengeUSA at 9p on @CBS See if these Challengers can keep up with TJ's final 💥 NEXT WEDNESDAY during the 2-hour SEASON FINALE of #TheChallengeUSA at 9p on @CBS! 😈 https://t.co/LSzq2Q7MCc

Next week, viewers will witness a dramatic The Challenge: USA finale. The episode will see the remaining contestants give it their all to complete in the most grueling challenge of the season. Players will be put to the ultimate test.

Don't forget to tune into The Challenge: USA finale next week on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on CBS.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das