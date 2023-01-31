Why did Hong Beom Seok choose to fight against Jo Jin Hyeong in Physical 100 episode 3? Reasons explored

Physical 100 aired two more episodes of its series on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 3:00 am ET (the USA). The show, which is the first Korean survival reality series to air on Netflix, featured 100 contestants competing against each other in fierce battles to keep moving forward and become the last individual to stand as the champion. The winner will earn a cash prize of up to 300 million KRW.

In episode 3 of Physical 100, ex-firefighter Hong Beom Seok decided to battle it out against Jo Jin Hyeong, who was the winner of "Strongest Man." The former chose Jin Hyeong because he couldn't show his aggression in the first competition and wished to prove his mettle by competing against one of the strongest contestants.

Season 1 of Physical 100 was announced during Netflix’s 2022 TUDUM Korea Carnival. Directed by Jang Ho-gi, the contestants belong to the cream category of the Korean peninsula and include Olympians, athletes, wrestlers, YouTubers, social media influencers and many others. The participants put their best foot forward irrespective of their race, gender or religion.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from episode 3 of Physical 100

Hong Beom Seok chooses Jo Jin Hyeong for a fight on Physical 100

Episode 3 of Physical 100 continued the wrestling match from the previous episode. The Quest 1 challenge, called "one-on-one Death Match," had the first 50 winners from the beginner's challenge choose their opponents as well as one of the two rings in which they would like to fight. Many participants decided it was time to challenge themselves as well as prove their strength to fellow castmates.

Ex-firefighter Hong Beom Seok, who placed 28th in the first challenge of the Netflix series, had the option to choose his opponent and the wrestling ring. Beom Seok is the first Korean to win the World Firefighter Games and had also appeared in another military survival show. He confessed to not doing his best in the previous challenge and wished to show fellow contestants what he was capable of.

With many Physical 100 contestants wondering who he would pick, Beom Seok decided to be more "aggressive," and went straight to Jo Jin Hyeong, who was standing on the last row and was one of the strongest-built contestants on the show. Fellow participants were shocked and appalled at Beom Seok's decision.

Jin Hyeong's entry into the room shocked fellow contestants in the premiere episode, who thought he was out of their league. He was pleasantly surprised that Beom Seok picked him for a fight as he had expected someone of a similar build to him to choose him for the match. Beom Seok chose the A arena as he felt his speed, stamina and agility would help him get the win.

Beom Seok further felt that his Physical 100 opponent only had strength and that would enable him to take the lead in the match. The challenge was to claim a ball handed to them in 3 minutes to win. Beom Seok wished to focus on the ball, while Jin Hyeong wanted to get a hold of his opponent using his muscles rather than tackling the ball in the beginning.

As the gates opened, Beom Seok went to claim the ball but missed it. Jin Hyeong took charge of the ball, threw it aside and called his opponent for a fight. The former avoided his opponent and thought of a way to claim the ball without tackling him. However, the duo got into wrestling each other in the last 20 seconds, when Jin Hyeong flung Beom Seok to the ground and won the match.

Physical 100 has been an extremely interesting watch so far. The format of the show resembles the legendary Netflix series The Squid Game and the intriguing competitions and contestants make for a promising one-hour of each episode. As the season progresses, the challenges will push them to their limits.

All four episodes of Physical 100 are currently premiering on Netflix.

