Netflix Physical: 100 release date, air time and cast

Physical: 100 is set to air on Netflix this Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 3:00 am ET (the USA). The first Korean reality survival series on Netflix, it pits Korean participants against one another in a competition to display their physical prowess and dexterity.

The brand-new reality series was unveiled during Netflix’s 2022 TUDUM Korea Carnival. Over 100 male and female competitors will be seen engaging in intense activities that will tax their physical capabilities to the limits. The very first season of Physical: 100 will air a total of 10 episodes having a run time of 30-45 minutes each.

The South Korean reality series is set to feature some familiar cast members, who will compete alongside 100 participants across different nationalities. Some of them are:

Single’s Inferno cast member, Cha Hyun-seung

Kim Jin-young, aka YouTuber DEX and cast member of Netflix's Single’s Inferno 2

MMA champion and judoka, Akiyama Yoshihiro

Bobsledder, Kang Han

rapper Ovan aka Cho Kang-seok

Skeleton racer and Olympic gold medallist, Yun Sung-bin

Olympic vault gold champion, Yang Hak-seon

Everything there is to know about Physical: 100

Directed by Jang Ho-gi, Physical: 100 is a South Korean reality survival series, where 100 competitors will feature in their complete physical shape and compete against one another, regardless of age, gender, or race.

The competitors in Physical:100 will flex their muscles against one another with the most strenuous and physically taxing tasks, pushing the boundaries of their physical capabilities. In addition to their pride and bragging rights, the last person standing stands to win a huge cash award.

During Netflix's TUDUM event in Korea, a fresh glimpse of the upcoming show was made available. It can be viewed below:

The official teaser has provided a promising outlook regarding the upcoming survival series. The official synopsis of Netflix reads:

“One hundred contestants in top physical shape compete in a series of gruelling challenges to claim the honour — and cash reward — as the last one standing.”

Physical:100 is set to feature many known faces who will be competing for the ultimate prize in a boiler room filled with heavyweight contestants that outrank each other to place themselves at the top. Only one will emerge victorious among the 100.

Physical:100 is set to feature celebrities from Netflix's Korean dating series Single's Inferno, namely Cha Hyun-seung and Kim Jin-young. Cha Hyun-seung is a backup dancer for K-Pop, a YouTuber, and a season 1 contestant of Single's Inferno while Kim Jin-Young aka YouTuber DEX, and a season 2 contestant of the hit dating series.

The series will also feature Akiyama Yoshihiro, an MMA champion and a Judo master, Cho Kang-seok who goes by the name rapper Ovan, Olympic gold medallist and vault champion, Yang Hak-seon, and many more known faces in the Korean celeb domain.

Additionally, mixed martial artist Choo Sung-hoon and Olympic gold medalist skeleton racer Yun Sung-bin can be seen in the teaser of Physical:100, exchanging words before a match begins between two. Choo Sung-hoon responded, "I'll do my best," as Yun Sung-bin says, "Let's have fun."

The title of Physical: 100, along with the host's terrifying tone is reminiscent of what made Squid Game the best premiere that a Netflix series ever got. The series mantra remains a fight to survive while achieving the greatest possible game outcome that one can.

Physical: 100 will air its first episode on Netflix on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 3:00 am ET (in the US), 4:30 am NT (in Canada), 8:00 am GMT (in the UK), 9:00 am CET (in Europe), 1:30 pm IST (in India), 5:00 pm KST (in Korea), and 7:00 pm AEDT (in Australia).

Poll : 0 votes