Single’s Inferno star Cha Hyun-seung talks about the Netflix show and hints at future venture into acting

Netflix reality show Single’s Inferno might be over, but its stars are still making headlines every day, especially Song Ji-ah and Cha Hyun-seung, albeit for different reasons. The show’s wild card entry recently opened up in an interview with Men’s Health Korea.

Cha Hyun-seung’s untimely entry into the island disrupted plans and broke alliances, often breaking the audience's heart in the process. The handsome dancer, model, and YouTuber was popular even before appearing on Single’s Inferno.

His appearance as one of K-pop idol Sunmi’s backup dancers pulled him into the limelight, his stunning visuals sending several hearts aflutter. The 31-year-old appeared on a fan cam with Sunmi, following which his popularity skyrocketed on both YouTube and Instagram.

Single’s Inferno's Cha Hyun-seung gave an interview to Men's Health Korea

On January 27, Cha Hyun-seung appeared in the magazine Men’s Health Korea, with a photoshoot and an interview. While his chiseled good looks and muscles came as no surprise to fans, the influencer also gave a rare insight into how he ended up on Single’s Inferno and his plans for the future.

Despite appearing to be made for reality TV and dating shows, surprisingly, the dancer had initially turned down the offer when approached for the show. It was only when others around him advised joining that he acquiesced. In the interview, he explained:

"I declined the offer when it first came to me. The reason I decided to appear on the show was because of what the people around me told me."

Cha Hyun-seung also stated that his experience on the show was positive and that he formed close bonds with all the other contestants.

He elaborated:

"I really liked the people who I was with and we stayed there relying on each other at a place where resources were scarce."

The dancer-model is currently a backup dancer for TVXQ and other K-pop groups. He is also working as a model. Cha Hyun-seung also implied a future plan to get into acting, which does not seem far-fetched given his visuals.

Meanwhile, everyone who shipped Cha Hyun-seung with An Yea-won on Single’s Inferno, and were left disappointed by his choice, can heave a sigh of relief.

The two made an appearance together on her YouTube channel, where the dancer revealed that he would have chosen An Yea-won had he joined them earlier. He also did not think she was interested in him, despite the apparent fiery chemistry witnessed by thousands of the show’s viewers.

