What time will TUDUM 2022 air? Schedule, timings, line-up and more details explored

The second edition of Netflix's global fan event, TUDUM, is set to go live on Saturday, September 24, 2022. With the primary focus on content from U.S., Europe, Latin America, India, Korea, and Japan, the timings for the country-specific events will vary.

However, the two-part global fan-event will be held at 10 a.m. PT and 11:30 a.m. PT. The virtual event will stream on Netflix's YouTube channel in addition to social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. It will see "exclusive trailers, clips, and announcements from over 120 series, films, and games," according to Netflix.

Details around Netflix TUDUM explored: schedule, timings, line-up, and more

Netflix's global fan event will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, for 24 hours and will be divided across five events.

The timings for the upcoming event are as follows, as per Netflix:

At 11:00 a.m. KST (7:00 p.m. PT September 23), Tudum kicks off with an exciting show out of Korea.

At 11:00 a.m. IST (10:30 p.m. PT, September 23), fans will be treated to a fun look at what’s ahead from India.

At 10 a.m. PT, Tudum kicks off as a two-part show with Part 1 out of the United States and Europe, and Part 2 at 11:30 a.m. PT out of Latin America, including surprises from other countries.

At 1:00 p.m. JST September 25 (9:00 p.m. PT September 24), our stars from Japan will close out Tudum with a celebration of our Japanese entertainment.

Regional shows will be hosted by Jamie Foxx, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Centineo, Choi Min-ho, Cho Yi-hyun, Zakir Khan, Prajakta Koli, Maite Perroni, Sheron Menezzes, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, among others, prior to the global announcements.

Some of the most anticipated shows to be featured at the event include Bridgerton, Shadow and Bone, The Crown, Emily in Paris, Never Have I Ever, Stranger Things, The Umbrella Academy, You, The Witcher, Vikings: Valhalla, Lupin, Squid Game, Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area, Elite, The Witcher: Blood Origin, and Outer Banks among others.

The film line-up at the event includes projects like Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Enola Holmes 2, Chris Hemsworth-starrer Extraction 2, Gal Gadot's Heart of Stone, and The School for Good and Evil to name a few.

The 2022 edition will also feature video games that are set to arrive on Netflix after the media company's decision last year to expand into virtual games as well. Games such as Kentucky Route Zero, Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, and Triviaverse will be announced at the event.

The trailer featured a streak of actors, including Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Jamie Foxx, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Centineo, Jamie Dornan, Henry Cavill, Ashton Kutcher, and Reese Witherspoon. The trailer also included cast members from popular Netflix shows, teasing some interesting interviews on the day of the event.

Netflix's TUDUM will stream on Netflix YouTube channels and social media platforms as well as on TUDUM's website.

