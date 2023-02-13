Physical 100 season 1 episodes 7 & 8 release date and air time on Netflix

Physical 100 is all set to release episodes 7 and 8 on Netflix at 3 am ET on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. The upcoming episodes will see the remaining 30 contestants participate in a series of team and individual challenges as they put their best foot forward and prove their mettle, leaving some safe and others eliminated from the competition. Viewers can expect the upcoming episodes to be as dramatic as the previous ones.

Episodes 7 and 8 are also likely to provide viewers with answers to cliffhangers as well as potentially introduce new twists and turns that are set to leave contestants shocked and viewers hooked to their screens. The participants will try to deliver their best and guarantee their safety until one of them is crowned the fittest and earns the coveted title and a whopping 300 million KRW grand cash prize.

Season 1 of Physical 100 was announced during Netflix’s 2022 TUDUM Korea Carnival. The contestant list comprises a mix of Olympians, athletes, wrestlers, YouTubers, and social media influencers, among others. Directed by Jang Ho-gi, the series has received both praise and criticism from the audience.

Physical 100 episode 7 and 8 will begin with the previous episode's cliffhanger

This week's episodes of Physical 100 will continue to document the contestants as they complete their team challenges to move forward in the competition alongside facing the threat of bulk eliminations. In fact, as the episodes progress, the number of contestants keeps dropping by a large margin as either an entire team or a group of contestants are sent home.

Episodes 5 and 6 saw the contestants engage in two team quests. The first quest, a continuation of the previous episode's challenge, declared the winning teams whose leaders were Jang Eun-sil, Ma Sun-ho, Yun Sung-bin, Choo Sung-hoon, and Jo Jin-hyeong.

However, the biggest surprise awaited the remaining 25 Physical 100 contestants as five additional participants, who were previously eliminated, returned for one last chance at winning the competition. A sixth team was added to the five winning teams and included former players Kim Sang-wook, Lee Jun-myeong, Choi Sung-hyuk, Seong Chi-hyun, and Sim Eu-ddeum. As a result, the total number of contestants rose to 30.

The previously eliminated contestants had to hold on to their cement bust that had 40% of their weight, and the five returnees survived the challenge (Quest 2.5) and marked their entry back into the competition. Sim Eu-ddeum was the only female to make it back and was applauded by fellow cast members.

The returning members had to form allies with fellow Physical 100 contestants for their third quest. After discussing who they could pair better with, three teams of 10 contestants were formed. The third challenge required them to drag a ship weighing 1.5 tons, with the team landing the ship at its destination in the least amount of time, winning and moving forward.

Allies Choo Sung-hoon and Jo Jin-hyeong's team managed to complete the challenge successfully. The rest of the teams will be seen performing on this week's episode.

Episode 7 of Physical 100 will also see the third allied team perform in the third quest. Jang Eun-sil’s team members Seo Ha-yan, Miho, Park Hyung-geun, and Yang Hak-seon, as well as the additional five survivors — Kim Sang-wook, Lee Jun-myeong, Choi Sung-hyuk, Seong Chi-hyun, and Sim Eu-ddeum, will try to move the ship in the least amount of time. But will they be successful? Only time will tell.

The two allied teams with a faster record time will advance in the competition, while the one with the worst will be eliminated, losing out on the title and cash prize. Viewers will see 10 contestants leaving the show in the upcoming episode.

Physical 100 episode 8 might see the remaining 20 contestants fight for their survivor in a probable individual challenge. However, this is just a prediction as the twists and turns can change the game. Viewers will have to tune in to see what's in store for them.

The first Korean survival series on Netflix, Physical 100 is garnering enough attention from viewers, and fans have been rooting for their favorite contestants. With the season inching closer to an end, players will pull out all the stops to prove that they are worthy of winning the title.

Don't forget to tune in to Physical 100 episode 7 and 8 on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 3 am ET on Netflix.

