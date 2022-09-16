RHOP 2022 (Season 7): Where to follow the cast members on Instagram?

Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) is set to air on October 9, 2022, at 8 pm ET. The new season will feature returning housewives Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton.

The upcoming season promises a lot of drama and revelations that will keep viewers hooked till the end. The official synopsis of the reality show reads:

"Season 7 finds the cast facing new drama, new dynamics in their personal lives and friendships, major life changes, and plenty of shade. There’s also a cast trip that brings some tensions and questions to the surface.”

The cast members' Instagram presence or lack thereof may be of interest to viewers of the show. Well, the good news is that they are quite active on the app. Read on to find out more about their accounts on the social media platform.

RHOP: Gizelle Bryant and others star in Season 7 of the reality show

RHOP season 7 will air next month with the returning cast members and promises to entertain the viewers.

1) Ashley Darby - @ashleyboalchdarby

The mom of two sons, Ashely Darby's time on RHOP has been full of drama so far. Every season, she and her husband, Michael, were involved in some scandalous drama, but now the couple is going through a divorce after eight years of marriage. Darby is presently looking for a new home for herself and the boys with the help of her ex-husband, leaving people wondering if she wants to be free of him or not.

2) Robyn Dixon - @robyndixon10

Roby Dixon, a mother-of-two, has been a fan favorite since the show's inception because she is open about her financial issues on the show. She runs a fashion accessory business called Embellished, along with her own podcast show, Reasonably Shady, which got an NAACP Image Award nomination.

3) Gizelle Bryant - @gizellebryant

Gizelle Bryant, one of the reality drama's funniest cast members, will be back on the dating scene in the new season as her kids move out of the house to lead independent lives. In 2017, she also started her own beauty brand, EveryHue Beauty, but had to close down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

4) Karen Huger - @officialkarenhuger

Karen Huger has been a part of the reality show since 2016. In 2019, Huger released a women's fragrance line, La' Dame, which turned out to be a huge success. In the new season of the show, Karen will be seen in a new avatar after getting some procedures done. Her procedures leave her husband worried, as he fears that they could have a negative impact on their daughter.

5) Candiace Dillard Bassett - @therealcandiace

Entrepreneur Candiace is well known for throwing some serious shade at her RHOP castmates. After a successful music career, Candiace now wishes to have kids in the future, for which she opts to freeze her eggs. Her journey to motherhood will be one of the storylines of RHOP.

6) Dr Wendy Osefo - @wendyosefo

Dr. Wendy Osefo is passionate about politics, family, and education, and she demonstrates this even in season 7. After accomplishing many things, she now wishes to open a Nigerian-themed lounge but is struggling to maintain a work-life balance in the new series.

7) Mia Thornton - @mrsmiathornton

Mia Thornton, an entrepreneur, regional developer, marketing executive for The Joint Chiropractic, and multi-clinic franchise owner, implies she has cancer on her social media accounts, later revealing that more tests are needed to determine if she has it. The back and forth about her health issues has left the RHOP ladies questioning the truth.

The main cast members of the show will be joined by OG housewife Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, returning as a friend of the cast, along with new friend Jacqueline Blake.

Tune in to Bravo on October 9 at 8 pm ET to watch the 75-minute supersize premiere of RHOP. The new season can also be watched on Peacock and the Bravo app.

