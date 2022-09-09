The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) 2022 season 7 : Who are returning to Bravo’s reality TV show?

Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) is set to be released on October 9, 2022. Featuring a host of returning housewives, the show will showcase feuds between the ladies. Moreover, the show recently released its trailer, promising ample drama to the viewers.

RHOP features several housewives belonging to the most affluent houses in Potomac. Apart from handling their personal lives, they also have to balance their professional and social appearances. However, throughout their journey, they will face many ups and downs, but they will have to make decisions regardless to make themselves happy.

The official synopsis of the show reads,

"Season 7 finds the cast facing new drama, new dynamics in their personal lives and friendships, major life changes, and plenty of shade. There’s also a cast trip that brings some tensions and questions to the surface."

More details on the housewives of RHOP season 7

The participants who are set to return for the upcoming season of the show are: Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton. Here's a brief description of all the housewives:

1) Gizelle Bryant

51-year-old Gizelle Bryant is an American model and television personality. Apart from appearing on RHOP, she also gained fame for becoming the First Lady of Empowerment Temple AME. Moreover, in 2017, she also started her own beauty brand named EveryHue Beauty which eventually had to close down because of COVID-19 pandemic.

Nevertheless, in 2019, she also published her book titled My Word in April for which she won the African-American Literary Award for Best Fiction.

2) Karen Huger

Karen has been a part of the show since its beginning in 2016. Back in 2019, Huger released a fragrance line entitled La' Dame! which added great fortune to her business line. Furthermore, she has been the Surry County ambassador for tourism since 2021.

Apart from RHOP, the 59-year-old has also appeared on shows like Watch What Happens Live, The Wendy Williams Show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, etc.

3) Ashley Darby

Born on June 8, 1988, in Maryland, USA, Ashley has been a part of the upcoming show since 2016. In 2014, she married Michael Darby. Although they were married for the past eight years, the couple is now going through a divorce. She is also a mother of two sons that she shares with Michael.

Apart from RHOP, Ashley has appeared in shows like Say Yes To The Dress (2007) and The 2012 Miss America Pageant.

4) Robyn Dixon

Baltimore native Robyn Dixon has a degree in business marketing from the University of Maryland. She runs a fashion accessory business called Embellished. Aside from that, she has her own podcast show called Reasonably Shady, which got the NAACP Image Award nomination.

The mother-of-two extensively focuses on the causes benefiting women, children, and families. She is also a board member of the Holistic Life Foundation.

5) Candiace Dillard Bassett

35-year-old former Miss United States, Candiace, is a graduate of Howard University. She served a tenure in the White House Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs, where she coordinated between the White House and the African American community for President Barack Obama. Additionally, she won the crown and title of Miss United States in 2013.

6) Dr. Wendy Osefo

Professor, political analyst and entrepreneur Wendy is a Maryland native. Undoubtedly, her list of degrees is impressive. She received a Bachelor of Arts from Temple University, a Master of Arts from Johns Hopkins University, and a Master of Science from Rutgers University. Moreover, she has a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) from the same institution. There, she made history by becoming the first black woman to earn a PhD in Public Affairs/Community Development.

She has been married for the past 11 years to attorney Edward Osefo.

7) Mia Thornton

Mia is an entrepreneur, multi-clinic franchise owner, regional developer, and marketing executive for The Joint Chiropractic. She has a degree in Neuromuscular Massage Therapy from the Southeastern Institute.

She currently resides in Maryland with her husband of 10 years, Gordon Thornton, and three children, Joshua, Jeremiah, and Juliana.

Viewers can watch the premiere of RHOP season 7 on October 9 at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar