“Iconic”: RHOP fans couldn’t keep calm after watching season 7 trailer

Bravo recently dropped the trailer for RHOP season 7 which was well-received by fans, who called it 'iconic'. The trailer consists of intense drama that will take place in every housewife's life this season. Apart from the returning cast members, fans can also expect the return of an RHOP veteran.

The new season is set to premiere on October 9.

Season 7 will feature the returning housewives: Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton. Charrisse Jackson Jordan, who last appeared in season 2 of RHOP O.G. is also set to join the cast for the upcoming season.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

Season 7 finds the cast facing new drama, new dynamics in their personal lives and friendships, major life changes, and plenty of shade. There’s also a cast trip that brings some tensions and questions to the surface.

What to expect from RHOP season 7?

The trailer for the new season of the reality TV show gave viewers a glimpse of the drama they can expect from the upcoming season. From Gizelle to Mia, the clip focuses on everyone. The trailer also hints at a shift in dynamics throughout the show.

Moreover, there is also scope for friendship in RHOP season 7. Long-time enemies Ashley and Candiace will be seen getting close after Ashley's separation from her husband Michael Darby. In the trailer, she says, she is :

"Elated in a place that excludes [Ashley's] crusty, a**-grabbing husband"

Contrary to this, Ashley and Michael are planning on buying a property together, indicating 'this is no divorce'. However, the couple will be separated throughout the season. Additionally, for Ashley, it will be tough to leave Michael because she will also have to take care of her two sons' futures.

Robyn and her fiance/ex-husband Juan are ready to get married for the second time. But just before their marriage, Robyn starts thinking about extra-marital affairs and decides to sign a prenup with Juan. This gives him second thoughts about her as he did not expect this topic to surface just before their big day.

On the other hand, the situation gets out of control among housewives Gizelle, Ashley, Robyn and Candiace. This happens when Ashley doubts Candiace's husband, Chris' intentions.

She shares with Robyn that she received a text from Chris at 2:40 am in which he asked her to join him at his workplace. At the onset of this, Gizelle tells Roby that Chris might be a "sneaky link" and that she believes that Chris was trying to hit on Ashley.

Gizelle and Candiace then have a discussion, and Candiace asks:

"You want to say that my husband made you feel uncomfortable?"

To this, Gizelle replies:

"100 percent"

This does not bode well with Canadaice. She talks to her husband who states that he did not do anything. Ultimately, she says:

"Gizelle is dead to me"

Plenty more drama is waiting for viewers as the season gears up for its release. The recent trailer has gained massive reactions from fans. Take a look:

All the RHOP season 7 episodes will be 75-minutes long. Premiering on October 9 at 8.00 pm ET, viewers can watch the show on Bravo.

