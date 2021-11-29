“Candiace Dillard's husband needs to chill”: ‘RHOP’ fans react to Chris Bassett being pissed at Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj grilling Candiace Dillard on The Real Housewives of Potomac's reunion episode has left fans talking. Episode 21 of Season 6 turned out to be super entertaining as Minaj didn't leave any stone unturned when it came to asking the right questions.

Minaj asked Dillard to sing her single Drive Back, but the latter was hesitant to perform, even after being encouraged by the other housewives. Dillard insisted on singing another song. This hesitation came after the popstar asked Dillard whether she used auto-tune while recording her album, and the housewife replied that she does so in most of her songs.

Apparently, Candiace Dillard’s Drive Back album has sold over 20,000 copies, which seemed like an exaggeration, as per Minaj’s expressions.

Dillard finally sang and everyone cheered for her. As the episode came to an end and Minaj got up from her seat, Dillard’s husband Chris Bassett came on stage and told his wife that he didn’t like the way Minaj was asking her questions. Seeing Bassett pissed at Minaj, the other housewives tried to tell him that people liked Dillard’s voice. One of the ladies was heard saying:

“Chris is fussing.”

Even Candiace Dillard tried to calm Bassett as she said that Minaj was asking tough questions to all the housewives.

Bassett’s behavior didn’t go do well with RHOP fans either.

Fans say Candiace Dillard's husband wanted some “camera time”

Episode 21 took an interesting turn when Minaj took over Cohen’s place as the host. She put all the housewives in tough spots by asking questions that fans wanted answered for a long time.

When it was Dillard’s turn, Minaj brought up the issue of Dillard’s mother disrespecting her husband Bassett. Minaj then asked about Dillard’s album and encouraged her to sing the song.

Although Candiace Dillard was hesitant at first, she did a fine job. However, it made Bassett angry.

Here’s how fans reacted to Bassett being pissed at the popstar:

💙QueenKai♌ᴺᴹ @DramaFreeKai @NICKIMINAJ literally told Candice she needs to check her mother over her husband and her husband is mad smh come on Chris I liked you #RHOP @NICKIMINAJ literally told Candice she needs to check her mother over her husband and her husband is mad smh come on Chris I liked you #RHOP

PrettyinBluee @LundanF I mean what did Nicki do ? Because I’m pretty sure if Candice wanted to get signed they would ask the same questions ……. #RHOP I mean what did Nicki do ? Because I’m pretty sure if Candice wanted to get signed they would ask the same questions ……. #RHOP

About ‘RHOP’ Season 6

The fourth reunion episode welcomed Minaj as the special guest. Wearing a black ensemble, she asked difficult and sometimes inappropriate questions to the housewives, who looked gorgeous in pink.

Candiace Dillard, Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger and Gizelle Bryant are among the cast members of RHOP Season 6.

The reality show airs every Sunday at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo.

