When will 'RHOP' episode 21 air? Release date, special guest and more

RHOP, aka The Real Housewives of Potomac, is getting interesting and more dramatic with each episode. Currently, the last few episodes have been part of RHOP Reunion and the upcoming episode 21 will be the fourth part.

The ladies get a big surprise in the new RHOP episode. Pop star Nicki Minaj is set to take the host’s seat away from Andy Cohen this weekend.

The official synopsis of RHOP episode 21 reads:

“Nicki Minaj takes over and surprises the ladies of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac’; Nicki gets down to business on the reunion stage, unafraid to ask the difficult questions, she leaves no stone unturned.”

‘RHOP’ Reunion 4 airs this Sunday

RHOP Season 6 episode 21 is all set to premiere Sunday, November 28, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo. The latest episode will soon be available on Amazon Prime Video and NBC as well.

One can also opt for several live streaming services, such as YouTube TV, Hulu+Live TV, Sling TV, fubo TV and DirecTV Stream.

Plus, the episodes can be watched on the network's website as well.

What to expect from Nicki Minaj’s special episode?

RHOP episode 21 has a special guest, Nicki Minaj, and she will join the ladies to ask some questions and share her perspective.

The previous episode already welcomed her, as she surprised everyone with her appearance after the housewives returned from a commercial. Cohen left the stage for Minaj and jokingly requested the ladies to behave.

In a sneak peek of the video, Minaj is seen questioning Candiace Dillard about her career in music. If anyone follows the show, then that person will know that Dillard’s music career has been a major talking point this season.

Minaj asked about Dillard’s new song Drive Back:

“Scale of one to 10, before that video came out, how successful do you think the song was going to be?”

Dillard’s response was that her song has surpassed over half a million streams, and ranks number four on iTunes and number 24 on the R&B Billboard music chart. Minaj’s glance speaks it all.

This season of RHOP is fulfilling viewers' expectations by giving them jaw-dropping gossip and dramatic arguments.

RHOP Season 16 welcomed newcomer Mia Thornton, while the regular cast included Dillard, Wendy Osefo, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Karen Huger and Robyn Dixon.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider