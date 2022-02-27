What happened to Mia Thornton? Fans pour in support as 'RHOP' star reveals heartbreaking diagnosis

American television personality Mia Thornton recently revealed that she has been going through a cancer scare.

On February 25, the 37-year-old took to her Instagram handle to share a selfie while discussing how she found out about the news and the toll it's taking on her and her husband Gordon Thornton.

In the post, she revealed that the doctor informed her about her test results and advised her to visit the Johns Hopkins Cancer Center in Baltimore, Maryland.

Thornton said that even though she and her husband had an "overwhelming amount of emotion," she has remained peaceful, energetic, and strong.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star revealed that she has been visiting specialists, however, "the storm is not over." Thornton said that the experience has changed her but she hasn't been diagnosed yet.

Taking a positive stance, she said that God has a plan and to live each day to the fullest.

Following the announcement, friends and admirers sent their prayers and wishes to Mia Thornton.

Her co-star Robyn Dixon wrote:

"Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers. Stay strong mama."

Shereé Whitfield from The Real Housewives of Atlanta commented:

"Keeping u in my prayers!!''

Actress Drew Sidora wrote:

"Prayers and healing to you beautiful."

The Real Housewives of Orange County actress Tamra Judge said:

"Prayers beautiful."

Twitter reacts to Mia Thornton's news

Fans and admirers of Mia Thornton took to their Twitter handles and sent love and prayers to the personality.

In December 2021, Mia Thornton made headlines when she had a brief misunderstanding with rapper Nicki Minaj, who hosted the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion show.

During that time, she took to social media to call out the music artist for not including her son in her gift-giving to all the children of Bravo TV.

The situation was quickly resolved when Nicki tweeted saying that she was nowhere to be found and asked her to send her address to the singer.

Thornton, who joined the Potomac cast in the season's latest edition, isn't the first Housewife to share her cancer diagnosis.

While speaking to People Magazine in 2017, cast member Camille Grammer-Meyer revealed that she had been diagnosed with endometrial cancer in 2013 and squamous cell carcinoma in 2017.

In November 2021, Vicki Gunvalson revealed on Jeff Lewis' SiriusXM show, Jeff Lewis Live, that she had also had the disease, undergoing a hysterectomy to remove her uterus.

