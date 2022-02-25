How old is Amber Laign? Robin Roberts reveals longtime partner's cancer diagnosis

American TV host Robin Roberts revealed that her long-time partner Amber Laign has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

On February 24, the 61-year-old personality took to her Twitter handle and shared a video talking about Laign's condition.

In the one minute 10 second clip, Roberts revealed that Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer at the end of 2021.

She said that Laign had surgery in January 2022 and will soon start her chemotherapy. Roberts also thanked her friends and family who kept the information private until her partner was ready to share it publicly.

Robin Roberts has experienced numerous health problems over the years. After beating breast cancer in 2007, she was diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS), a condition in which the bone marrow does not produce enough blood cells.

Roberts went on to add that she will be there for her partner like Amber was for her, meaning the host will be devoting less time to Good Morning America.

How old is Robin Roberts' partner Amber Laign?

Born on September 6, 1974, Amber Laign is currently 47 years old. She is 14 years younger than Roberts, who was born on November 23, 1960.

The California-bred Laign graduated from Round Valley Middle School and Clayton Valley High School. She later enrolled in the Swedish Institute of Health Sciences.

At the beginning of her career, Amber Laign worked as a sales representative. She also worked at Berger and Stevens Showroom for about nine years. Amber is a well-known licensed massage therapist who specializes in deep tissue massage and trigger points.

Additionally, she is the co-owner of a company called Plant Juice Oils. Through the company, she develops oils that are beneficial for health.

Robin Roberts and Amber were set up on a blind date by mutual friends in 2005. Amber didn't even know who she was when they first met, according to the talk show host.

In her memoir Everybody's Got Something, Robin wrote that that Amber rarely followed sports, so she never saw her on ESPN.

