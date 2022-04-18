"Karen Huger’s family is funny"- Fans react to Karen Huger's family reunion in 'RHOP: Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion'

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion premiered tonight, on April 17. The episode featured some high-voltage family drama as Karen Huger and her husband Ray Huger traveled back to Karen's hometown in Surry County, Virginia, for a reunion with the Wooden family.

Karen has been the main character of The Real Housewives of Potomac since its series premiere in 2016. The two-episode spin-off of her real life is meant to serve as a backdrop for the show's upcoming season.

Fans love Karen Huger's family

Today's episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion was all about heritage and inheritance. While some family members were concerned about who was going to inherit the family land, Karen enjoyed her family time by throwing a cocktail party.

Fans were impressed with Karen's family and their unity:

Sandrine @Sandrin43474390 #RHOP @KARENHUGER show is very funny! Love the back stories, seeing the different members of her family but especially hearing the story of her family history and the Wooden farm! #KarensGrandeDameReunion @KARENHUGER show is very funny! Love the back stories, seeing the different members of her family but especially hearing the story of her family history and the Wooden farm! #KarensGrandeDameReunion #RHOP

Camm . @JustPlainCamm I love Karen Huger and her family. I know they’re fun to be around. I love Karen Huger and her family. I know they’re fun to be around.

wannie @Wannie777 #KarensGrandeDameReunion I lovvveee The Grand Dames new show…. Fresh , wholesome, and content worthy just what we need @BravoTV …this show is a keeper @KARENHUGER I lovvveee The Grand Dames new show…. Fresh , wholesome, and content worthy just what we need @BravoTV …this show is a keeper @KARENHUGER #KarensGrandeDameReunion

Nida @nidzi1k @realhousechives I agree. I really like @KARENHUGER in #KarensGrandeDameReunion I like how well everyone is getting along and having fun. Her family seems to be one big happy family which I like. @realhousechives I agree. I really like @KARENHUGER in #KarensGrandeDameReunion I like how well everyone is getting along and having fun. Her family seems to be one big happy family which I like.

Hotaru @shaqattack0 @KARENHUGER is definitely the fun auntie . I love it @KARENHUGER is definitely the fun auntie . I love it

Celeadoni'Yah @CeleadoniY @KARENHUGER Ms. Karen, I am loving your new show about your family and family reunion. And, you look fierce! @KARENHUGER Ms. Karen, I am loving your new show about your family and family reunion. And, you look fierce!

Other things that happened on the show tonight

Today's episode featured a succession plan launch into action as Karen's cousins (Megan and David) asked her to talk to her aunt Valerie about ownership of their 82-acre estate land. The land is currently owned by Valerie, and her children (Megan and David) want to inherit it.

In the next episode, it will be revealed that the land was a slavery plantation where the Wooden family used to work not just as slaves but as the property of their masters.

Megan and David used to work on the land along with their mother, but they now want to become the owners of the land.

Karen also hinted that her daughter Rayvin might join the cast of Real Housewives of Potomac in the near future. The family enjoyed the reunion by partying in their hometown and fishing together.

More about Karen Huger

Karen comes from a very large farm-based family and attended the University of Virginia. She married Raymond Huger in 1996, after giving birth to her son Brandon in 1990. She joined the cast of Real Housewives of Potomac in 2016.

Karen is a businesswoman who owns her own signature fragrance, La’Dame by Karen Huger. She also launched a successful wig line named La’Dame by KH X RPGSHOW.

Huger is an advocate and ambassador for Promoting Awareness Victim Empowerment (PAVE) and the Alzheimer's Association. She currently serves as the county official of Surry County.

