"No more Candiace?": Candiace Dillard's cryptic tweet has fans worried about RHOP exit

Fan-favorite, The Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard Bassett recently sent her fans into a frenzy with her cryptic tweet hinting at her possible exit from the show.

Candiace Dillard Bassett joined The Real Housewives of Potomac in 2018 in its third season and was liked by almost everyone. Her tweet has left her fans worried about her exit.

All about Candiace Dillard Bassett’s Tweet

The sassy and savvy former Miss United States, born in Biloxi, Mississippi, Candiace Dillard Bassett, published a tweet on Wednesday hinting that her stint on Bravo TV may be coming to an end. The reality star tweeted:

CANDIACE @TherealCANDIACE Well. When one door closes, another will open. Well. When one door closes, another will open.

Her tweet immediately alarmed her fans. While many fans inquired about her fate, some responded that they would no longer watch the show if Bassett left.

One fan wrote:

“You better be trolling cause…. We need you.”

While a second fan is still hoping to see her on the next season of the show:

“Candiace please tell me you’re playing with us and staying quiet so you can leave the haters shook when they see you on RHOP next season. I hope this is a “YOU THOUGHT” moment. Please 🙏🏾.”

In response to the tweets by her followers, Bassett retweeted a reply from Not All Diamonds and Rosé: An Oral History of the Real Housewives author Dave Quinn that read:

“Life has a plan and we’re often the last to know about it. But take solace in knowing that what lies ahead is the path for which you were destined.”

The reality star dons many hats. Other than being a Bravo star, the 35-years-old is also a singer. Last September, she released her debut album, Deep Space, selling 20,213 units. Even her R&B single, I See You - the Remix, was a huge success before her debut album.

The founder and CEO of Candiace Dillard Pageant Consulting also starred in the award-winning independent film Water in a Broken Glass and the sitcom Family Reunion.

The storyteller appeared on Season 6 alongside Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant, Dr. Wendy Osefo, and newcomer Mia Thornton.

While season 6 ended in December 2021, Bravo has not yet announced any casting news or show dates for season seven of RHOP and with such a cryptic tweet, Bassett has left her followers in jeopardy.

