Legendary stars highlighted, four promotions showcased - 7 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

WWE Network and Peacock will offer new programming for subscribers that will be added to the platforms over the weekend. The over-the-top streaming services offer an incredible library for fans to browse.

Both platforms feature thousands of hours of programming. Besides the biggest shows in the company's history, Peacock and WWE Network offer programming from World Championship Wrestling, Extreme Championship Wrestling, and even independent wrestling programming. The libraries will continue to grow this weekend with new uploads.

The SmackDown LowDown is typically featured on this list except for Saturdays with major premium live events. For example, the series didn't stream on Saturday, September 3rd, ahead of Clash at the Castle.

The status of this week's edition of The SmackDown LowDown is up in the air. WWE's summary of upcoming content includes the program, but the list of shows set to arrive does not. While the show may stream on Saturday morning, there's conflicting information, and thus it will be kept off this list.

Seven new shows will be added to the two streaming platforms this weekend. Four companies will be represented, including World Wrestling Entertainment, plus a new episode of an original series will air.

When will the videos be available? Below are seven shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#7. ICW Fight Club & #6. wXw We Love Wrestling & #5. PROGRESS Chapter 139, three indie videos will be added to the archives

New indie programs from three different promotions will be added to WWE Network and Peacock on Saturday, September 10th.

Insane Championship Wrestling's ICW Fight Club will be available on Saturday morning. This will be the 233rd edition of the series. ICW is a Scotland-based promotion, and their shows are typically rated TV-MA.

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 139: Warriors Come Out To Play will also be added to the archives. The event took place on August 18th and saw Big Damo (FKA Killian Dain) in two championship bouts. Kanji, Raven Creed, and Anthony Agogo, among others, appeared on the show.

Lastly, wXw Wrestling from Germany will have a program added to the archives on Saturday. The event, WXW We Love Wrestling #35, first occurred on July 16th earlier this year. Jurn Simmons, Maggot, Tristan Archer, and others were featured on the card.

#4. WWE Main Event & #3. SmackDown, two shows will appear on the platforms after a delay

Two World Wrestling Entertainment programs from the past month will be added to the archives of Peacock and WWE Network this weekend.

For those unaware, RAW and SmackDown episodes can't be added on-demand until 30 days after their initial airing due to television contract rights. Programs such as Main Event and NXT Level Up feature a two-and-a-half week delay due to streaming obligations with Hulu.

On Saturday, September 10th, the WWE Main Event from August 22nd will be available on demand. Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. battled Tamina and Dana Brooke in one bout, while Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali teamed up against T-BAR and Shelton Benjamin in the other match.

SmackDown from August 12th will be available on both platforms Sunday, September 11th. The program was headlined by Gunther defending his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura. Hit Row, Drew McIntyre, and Ronda Rousey were on the card.

#2. NXT Level Up will stream

Bodhi Hayward vs. Charlie Dempsey

A new episode of NXT Level Up will stream on WWE Network and Peacock at 10 PM EST on Friday, September 9th. The program features up-and-coming stars along with current NXT talent who either aren't doing much on the main show or need more experience before being used.

This week's show will feature three big matches and stream immediately following SmackDown on Fox. While Level Up streams across both platforms, the program isn't added on-demand to Peacock for almost three weeks after initially airing due to a contract with Hulu.

The main event of this week's show will see Ikemen Jiro take on Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo from The Tony D'Angelo Family. NXT UK star and William Regal's son Charlie Dempsey will take on Chase U's Bodhi Hayward. Additionally, Sol Ruca will face Valentina Feroz.

#1. A new episode of This Is Awesome will premiere

This Is Awesome graphic

WWE This Is Awesome will stream on both platforms on Friday, September 9th. The series features Gregory Miller as the host as he talks about some of the most awesome moments in World Wrestling Entertainment's illustrious history.

Greg isn't alone, as he's joined by a slew of wrestling personalities past and present to discuss whatever subject matter a particular episode focuses on.

The latest episode of This Is Awesome is titled "Most Awesome Finishing Moves." You can check out the synopsis below:

"Greg Miller and WWE Superstars present the most stunning episode ever in this celebration of the sickest and sweetest finishers of all time."

The graphic for the new episode features stars with memorable finishers such as Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Steve Austin, Randy Orton, and Shawn Michaels. "Most Awesome Finishing Moves" is listed to run for about 40 minutes.

Seven new programs will offer professional wrestling fans plenty of content to consume over the weekend and at any point they choose in the future.

Will you check out any new content coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend? Give us your thoughts on the lineup in the comments section below.

