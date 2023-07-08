Aaron Paul's Ash: First look, what to expect, cast, and everything we know so far

The upcoming sci-fi thriller Ash, which is directed by Flying Lotus, has been generating significant buzz among fans of the genre. Starring Aaron Paul and Eiza González, the film promises to deliver a captivating and suspenseful experience. With the release of its first-look images, viewers are getting a glimpse into the dark and atmospheric world of Ash.

A sci-fi thriller with elements of horror, the film helmed by musician-turned-director Flying Lotus. Known for his previous work on Kuso, the director is venturing into new territory, aiming to create a unique and immersive cinematic experience.

Ash will engage in a game of trust between the leads as they set out on an atmospheric journey

Release date and plot

Currently in production, Ash is expected to hit theaters in 2024. While the exact release date is yet to be announced, fans eagerly await its arrival. With the talented cast and crew involved, the film holds great promise for sci-fi and thriller enthusiasts.

Ash explores themes of paranoia and trust in a space setting, promising to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. The plot centers around a woman portrayed by Eiza González. She wakens on a distant planet only to discover the brutal demise of her space station's crew. As she grapples with this horrifying discovery, Aaron Paul's character enters the scene as the man sent to rescue her.

However, as their investigation into the incident unfolds, doubts arise regarding the trustworthiness of González's character. A series of terrifying events ensue, leaving both characters questioning each other's innocence.

Cast

Prepare for a mind-bending journey into space, which will be filled with suspense, mystery, and unexpected twists. Aaron Paul, best known for his Emmy-winning performance as Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad, takes on the lead role in Ash. His ability to portray complex and intense characters makes him a perfect fit for the film's mysterious atmosphere.

Eiza González, known for her roles in films like Baby Driver and Hobbs & Shaw, brings her talent and on-screen presence to the table, adding depth to her character in Ash.

Aside from them, the supporting cast includes Iko Uwais, Beulah Koale, and Dominique Fishback, each known for their impressive performances in various projects.

Music and production details

The recently released first-look images from Ash to provide a tantalizing glimpse into the film's visual aesthetic and tone. The images showcase the characters portrayed by Aaron Paul and Eiza González, capturing their emotions in the midst of the film's gripping narrative. González's character appears distressed and shocked, while Paul's character exudes determination mixed with suspicion.

The dark and atmospheric visuals hint at the tension and danger that lie ahead, heightening anticipation for the film's release. Flying Lotus, in addition to directing, is also composing the original score for Ash. Known for his innovative and boundary-pushing music, his contribution is expected to enhance the film's overall ambiance and intensify the viewing experience.

The screenplay for Ash was written by Jonni Remmler, who previously collaborated with Flying Lotus on Kuso. The film is produced by Flying Lotus, Simon Kinberg, and Jason Blum, with distribution handled by XYZ Films.

Final thoughts

With the first-look images revealing a glimpse of the dark and suspenseful world of Ash, anticipation for this sci-fi thriller is mounting. As we eagerly await the film's release in 2024, te Flying Lotus directorial is shaping up to be a must-watch for fans of the genre. Thus, prepare for a gripping and atmospheric journey into the depths of space and the complexities of trust.

Poll : 0 votes