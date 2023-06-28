At the end of Pokemon Journeys, we had to say goodbye to the most iconic duo of the series Ash Ketchum and his partner Pikachu. 1997 was the year these two were introduced. It is 26 years since these two appeared on television, making them a symbol of nostalgia for many fans. After traveling through eight regions, this protagonist successfully achieved his dream of becoming the greatest Pokemon Master and winning the World Champion. Although he still wanted to learn more about Pokemon, the creator decided to end his journey on March 24, 2023, on a victorious note.

The Pokemon Company started with another anime series called Pokemon Horizon to continue the franchise. This series featured an expanded Pokémon list, a vast region, and a fresh young protagonist, Liko. With a completely reimagined story to be told, Pokemon Horizon has successfully sparked fans' curiosity about where the story is headed and how the newly introduced characters will have an impact.

While some were excited about the upcoming generation of the series, others found it difficult to let go of their favorite main character that they had grown up watching. In this list, we will see five ways to introduce Ash Ketchum in the region that will brighten Liko's story and cater to viewers who crave nostalgic moments.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Trip to Kanto, Legendary event, and three more possible cameos of Ash Ketchum in Pokemon Horizon

1) A School trip to the Kanto Region

Ash returns to his home in Pallet town (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Horizon is set up in the Paldea region, where the protagonist studies in the Indigo Academy. The entire series is built around budding trainers learning to improve their goals. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have a similar setting in the same region and have already revealed that the DLCs will involve school trips to different areas. This leads to the belief that the anime will also have Liko and her classmates will visit other places or regions.

If this is the case, then it is highly possible that they won’t miss the Kanto region since viewers want to see more of it, and Kanto is where it all started. If the class visits, they will most likely meet or learn about Ash since he is from Pallet Town in the first region (Kanto). Even if they don’t interact with Ash directly, they are probably hard to miss Professor Oak. He would have much to offer on an educational trip like this and will likely mention Ash at least once.

2) To help raise a tough Pokemon

Ash's Charizard refuses to obey commands during the Indigo League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Throughout the series, Ash raises a bunch of difficult Pokemon, including Ultra Beasts, Pseudo Legendaries, and, most notably, his disobedient Charizard. Through all these obstacles, we’ve all learned that some of these pocket monsters require a specific raising method.

This brings to light the possibility of one of the main characters in the new series catching a strong creature and encountering difficulties raising it. This is when Ash could be playing a role as a mentor, trying to help out the upcoming generation with all the knowledge and experience he has.

3) A featuring title match against the World Champion Ash

Champion Leon, Ash, and Cynthia (Image via The Pokemon Company)

We’ve already seen many exhibitions and matches between title holders in the anime. Most notable are Elite Four Flint and Champion Cynthia, Elite Four Raihan and Champion Leon, and numerous other champions in the tournament that Ash won. While some of these are friendly games to test each trainer's abilities, others are an attempt to snag the higher title that the opposing trainer holds.

Since Ash is the current world champion, he will be challenged by many other title owners to prove their strength and potential. A feature battle between Ash and another strong trainer would be viewed by the majority, even within the world of Pokémon. This would be difficult to miss by our current protagonists. Not only does this highlight Ash's legacy to Liko, but it would also be a treat for the series' faithful fans.

4) A Legendary Event

Ash befriending the mythical Victini in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

And all these years, we’ve seen Ash help out Legendary Pokémon in various ways and try to maintain a friendly bond with them. While Ash’s skills show his full potential on the battlefield, he has never demonstrated less curiosity about rare Pokémon.

This brings about the possibility of encountering Ash at an event where our current protagonists encounter the region’s Legendary Pokémon. The anime usually reveals these legendary entities towards the end of the series. Ash could be there with some vital information or rescuing Liko and others in a sticky situation

5) Final boss

Ash and Pikachu using their signature Z move,10,000,000 Volt Thunderbolt (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Speaking of the anime's end, Ash could be the story's final boss. One of the main crew members could compete, climbing the ranks to meet the strongest. The battle's outcome would still be a mystery since there is much to learn about our current characters.

But not only would it bring upon the strength of the current Pokemon World Champion, but it would also be a satisfying climax to the series.

