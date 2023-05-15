Which Paldean Pokemon would be on Ash's team if he was still the protagonist? 

Pokemon protagonist Ash Ketchum left the animated series on a high note after winning the World Coronation Series, ending a decades-long adventure in the process. The latest show features new protagonists adventuring in the Paldea region, but what if Ash hadn't headed home after becoming World Champion and ventured on to Paldea himself?

For some time, Pokemon fans openly discussed this question. However, the advent of Pokemon Horizons: The Series has seen Ash hang up his trainer's hat for the time being, passing the torch to a new group of heroes.

If Ash had continued his Pokemon adventures in the Paldea region of Scarlet and Violet, there's little doubt that he would capture many Pocket Monsters. Here's a list of some creatures that he may have brought alongside him on his journey.

6 Paldean Pokemon Ash may have brought on his adventures if he remained the protagonist

1) Lokix

Ash's history with Bug-type species in the Pokemon series is well-documented, dating back to his original quest in Kanto. From Butterfree and Beedrill to Buzzwole, Pheromosa, and Heracross, Ash isn't shy about catching and training Bug-types as he makes his way through a region.

Considering Lokix is a capable fighter and easy to evolve, Ash likely wouldn't be able to help himself if he found a Nymble early on. It would only be a matter of time before his training led to the evolution into Lokix, and the Bug/Steel-type could be a valuable ally, at least in Ash's earliest days in Paldea.

2) Fuecoco

When it comes to starter Pokemon for a given region, Ash is incredibly proficient at obtaining them. Since this is the case, it would almost be certain that our hero would acquire at least one Paldean starter early on, and he would likely capture all of them by the end of his journey in the region. However, Ash loves his Fire-types, and it wouldn't be a stretch to see Fuecoco joining him on his adventures.

Fuecoco is also a cute little Pocket Monster, and it would likely build up an instant rapport with Pikachu. Any of the Paldean starters could feasibly take this spot, but Fuecoco has already proved to be a hit in Pokemon Horizons: The Series as well.

3) Palafin

Ash's Pokemon throughout the long history of the animated series have nearly always had a strong sense of willpower and sense of justice. It wouldn't be crazy to think that he would be naturally drawn to a Pocket Monster like Palafin, given the creature's propensity for turning into a bonafide superhero when its allies are in danger. Since Ash and his friends are always ending up in trouble, Palafin would be a natural ally to help swoop in and save the day.

Plus, Hero Form Palafin is one of the most capable battlers in the Scarlet and Violet games, so it may be too powerful of a creature for Ash to do without as he made his way through Paldea.

4) Houndstone

When Ash won the World Coronation Series, it's hard not to see the impact that his trusted Gengar had in its battles. This experience likely left a lasting impression on Ash, highlighting the undeniable power and loyalty of Ghost-type Pokémon, despite their spooky nature.

Considering that Houndstone is "the most loyal to its master" among all dog-like Pocket Monsters, there's little doubt that this Paldean species would be a huge help to our hero. Houndstone may have a somewhat intimidating appearance, but this Pokemon has a heart of gold that would make it a dauntless friend of Ash and his team as they explore Paldea's many locales.

5) Iron Treads

Paradox Pokemon are a species that emerged in Paldea from the distant past and future, and there's little doubt that Ash would encounter these creatures himself. Old-time fans may remember Pokemon: The First Movie and Ash's battle with Donphan, so imagine his surprise if he encountered a robotic one from a faraway future.

This foe likely wouldn't be easy to overcome for our hero and his party, but having a powerful Paradox species on his side may be one of the biggest assets Ash has ever had in his journey.

Not only this, but Professor Oak would likely be intrigued to no end by Paradox creatures, and he would naturally push Ash to capture Iron Treads.

6) Koraidon/Miraidon

If there are two things that Ash has gravitated towards throughout his career as a trainer, it's Legendary and Dragon-type Pokemon. Considering that Koraidon and Miraidon are the two legendary dragons of past and future Paldea, it only makes sense that Ash would encounter one (or both) of these rare and powerful monsters during his travels. Besides, Paldea is a big place, and some locations aren't easily accessible on foot. Having the travel capabilities of Scarlet and Violet's mascot Pokemon would have likely benefited Ash as he traveled from town to town.

When Ash and Pikachu got tired after a day's journey, they could have just hopped on the back of Koraidon or Miraidon. That is to say nothing about the two creatures' battle potential, which a trainer of Ash's caliber could undoubtedly use to his advantage against the many opponents he would face.

