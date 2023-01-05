How to easily obtain a second Koraidon or Miraidon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there are a fair number of legendary Pokemon that you can catch. These are some of the hardest encounters in the game, and often times, it will take everything in your arsenal to catch them in the game.

As soon as the game begins, you immediately get one legendary Pokemon, which is either a Koraidon or Miraidon based on the version of the game that you're playing.

However, you won't be able to use this legendary Pokemon for combat from the get-go. If you wish to do so, you'll have to complete the main narrative of the title to make them combat-ready.

Additionally, not many players are aware of this, as you will also be able to get your hands on a second Koraidon or Miraidon in Paldea. Neither game explains how to go about doing this, which is why there's a lot of confusion amongst players regarding this particular topic.

Today’s guide will go over how you can easily obtain a second Koraidon or Miraidon in both Scarlet and Violet.

Obtaining a second Koraidon or Miraidon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To obtain an additional Koridon and Miraidon in Scarlet and Violet, you must follow the steps given below:

You will have to complete one of the three main questlines. Both games have three main questline that you can complete to reach the end of the narrative. These questlines are the Victory Road, Path of Legends, and Starfall Street.

For the Victory Road, you will be required to defeat all Gym Leaders, the Elite Four, and the Champion. For Path of Legends, you must defeat all five Titan Pokemon, and for Starfall Street, you are required to defeat all Team Star Leaders and the boss Cassiopeia.

After making your way through any one of these questlines, you will then need to enter the Great Crater of Paldea that's located in Area Zero. Once you're there, you will need to beat the final boss, which will be either Koraidon or Miraidon and will be called the Guardian of Paradise. To beat this Guardian, your own Legendary will take to the battlefield for the very first time.

After defeating it, there will be a small cutscene that will then transport you out of Area Zero. You will then be required to go to the bottom area through Research Station 4.

After exiting the station, you will need to make your way down to the bridge and reach the gigantic crystal below. Here, you will find a second Koraidon or Miraidon in Scarlet and Violet.

The Legendary will be at level 72, so you will have to have a versatile party to defeat it. Alternatively, you can use a Master Ball to catch this Legendary Pokemon without any difficulties.

Even when weakened, both Koraidon or Miraidon have a very low catch rate. If you're not using a Master Ball, you might need to make use of certain Sandwiches and Effect Conditions to improve your rate.

