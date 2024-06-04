In the anime, Ash's best Pokemon from the Unova region has been less memorable because of how poorly our protagonist performed there. While this can be attributed to his immaturity at this point, the Pocket Monsters that Ash managed to catch were themselves not the best when compared to other regions. Very few of these Pokemon had an actual impact, and mostly all of them ended up in Professor Oak's laboratory after the end of this series.

In this article, we will discuss the five best Pokemon Ash had in the Unova region, listing them based on their usage, their impact, and how well the critter's character was portrayed in the anime series.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Krookodile, Pignite, and three other Ash's best Pokemon from the Unova region

1) Krookodile

Krookodile as seen in the Pokemon anime (Image via TPC)

Ash caught this Pokemon as a Krokorok, although they have been acquaintances since the former was a Sandile. This sunglass-wearing critter had considered Ash's Pikachu to be its rival and had countless battles to prove his mettle. After one such battle, Sandile evolved into Krokork, eventually joining Ash's party.

Krokork had a rough start, not performing well in battles. However, it evolved into Krookodile after a fight with Brycen's Beartic. Since then, it has been one of Ash's best Pokemon from the Unova region, even managing to defeat Iris' Dragonite.

2) Pignite

Ash's Pignite (Image via TPC)

Following the same lore as Charmander and Chimchar, Tepig was also abandoned by its owner Shamus, and was essentially adopted by Ash. The critter goes on to evolve to Pignite, although it never reached its final evolution Emboar in the anime.

Pignite was a powerhouse and managed to beat his former owner Shamus' Emboar as a matter of fact. It is also in this match that Tepig evolved into Pignite. Later in the series, Pignite also defeats powerful Pokemon like Hydreigon at the Vertress Conference.

3) Unfezant

Ash's Unfezant from the anime (Image via TPC)

Ash's flying-type Pokemon from Unova, our protagonist met this Pocket Monster as a Pidove, who eventually evolved all the way to its final form. Unfezant evolved during a battle with the Flying-type gym and has been a strong contender ever since.

Most notably, Unfezant played a key role in stopping the rampage of legendary Pokemon Thundurus, Landors, and Tornados when they were under the control of Team Rocket's leader Giovanni. This critter was definitely one of the best Pokemon that Ash had nurtured in the Unova region.

4) Boldore

The Pokemon Boldore (Image via TPC)

Ash caught Boldore as a Roggenrolla, which was strong enough to defeat the former's Tepig and Oshawott in battle. This critter lived in a cave that was being rattled by Team Rocket, and being the savior that our boy from Pallet Town is, Ash employed the help of Roggenrolla to put Team Rocket back in their place.

Initially untrusting, Roggenrolla gradually started trusting Ash and had been a strong player against Gym Leader Clay. It was also during this match that Roggenrolla evolved into Boldore after managing to tank Excadrill's powerful attacks.

Moreover, Boldore was a part of Ash's team during the Pokemon World Tournament Junior Cup, where this Pocket Monster managed to defeat a Reuniclus.

5) Leavanny

Ash's Leavanny in battle (Image via TPC)

Throughout the anime series, Ash has gained the trust of countless Pokemon who refused to trust him when they first met. It may be a part of our protagonist's charisma, and Leavanny was yet another such case in the Unova region.

Ash caught this critter as a Seawaddle after he saved it from a Woobat and Patrat. Seawaddle was a key member of Ash's team in his victory against Burgh. Later on, this critter evolved to its final stage, Leavanny, during a fight with Iris' Emolga.

Since then, Leavanny has taken on a motherly role for the entire band, often making leafy clothes for Ash, his friends, and their Pokemon.