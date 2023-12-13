All Pokemon Gym Leaders tier list

Gym Leaders are individuals who test trainers’ strength and battle potential before they advance to the Pokemon League challenge. Each one specializes in a particular type of Pocket Monster. Having said that, some also use mixed typings. For example, Lt. Surge has Electric-type critters, while Raihan has Dragon, Ground, and Rock-type creatures.

This article ranks all Gym Leaders of the Pokemon mainline video games in a tier list, including their Pocket Monsters.

Note: This tier list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tier list of Gym Leaders from Pokemon Scarlet, Violet, Sword, Shield, and other installments

Gym Leaders, including Giovanni and Blue (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The tier list divides Pokemon Gym Leaders into various tiers: S, A, B, and C. Those falling under the S tier are the most influential, while C-tier ones are less potent.

S-tier Pokemon Gym Leaders

Blue with his Eevee (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Giovanni from Viridian Gym (Red and Blue) : Rhyhorn, Dugtrio, Nidoqueen, Nidoking, Rhydon

: Rhyhorn, Dugtrio, Nidoqueen, Nidoking, Rhydon Blue from Pewter City Gym (Gold and Silver) : Pidgeot, Alakazam, Rhydon, Gyarados, Exeggutor, Arcanine

: Pidgeot, Alakazam, Rhydon, Gyarados, Exeggutor, Arcanine Roxie from Virbank Gym (Black 2 and White 2) : Koffing, Whirlipede

: Koffing, Whirlipede Raihan from Hammerlocke Gym (Sword and Shield): Gigalith, Flygon, Sandaconda, Duraludon

Gigalith, Flygon, Sandaconda, Duraludon Crasher Wake from Pastoria Gym (Diamond and Pearl) : Gyarados, Quagsire, Floatzel

: Gyarados, Quagsire, Floatzel Jasmine from Olivine Gym (Gold and Silver) : Magnemite, Steelix

: Magnemite, Steelix Byron from Canalave Gym (Diamond and Pearl) : Bronzor, Steelix, Bastiodon

: Bronzor, Steelix, Bastiodon Ryme from Montenevera Gym (Scarlet and Violet) : Banette, Mimikyu, Houndstone, Toxtricity

: Banette, Mimikyu, Houndstone, Toxtricity Flannery from Lavaridge Gym (Ruby and Sapphire): Slugma, Numel, Torkoal

A-tier Pokemon Gym Leaders

A-tier Gym bosses (Image via The Pokemon Company )

Larry from Medali Gym (Scarlet and Violet) : Komala, Dudunsparce, Staraptor

: Komala, Dudunsparce, Staraptor Norman from Petalburg Gym (Ruby and Sapphire) : Spinda, Vigoroth, Linoone, Slaking

: Spinda, Vigoroth, Linoone, Slaking Opal from Ballonlea Gym (Sword and Shield) : Galarian Weezing, Mawile, Togekiss, Alcremie

: Galarian Weezing, Mawile, Togekiss, Alcremie Elesa from Nimbasa Gym (Black and White) : Emolga, Flaaffy, Zebstrika

: Emolga, Flaaffy, Zebstrika Korrina from Shalour City Gym (X and Y): Mienfoo, Machoke, Hawlucha

Mienfoo, Machoke, Hawlucha Blaine from Cinnabar Gym (Red and Blue) : Growlithe/Magmar, Ponyta/Ninetales, Rapidash, Arcanine

: Growlithe/Magmar, Ponyta/Ninetales, Rapidash, Arcanine Iris from Opelucid City Gym (White) : Fraxure, Druddigon, Haxorus

: Fraxure, Druddigon, Haxorus Piers from Spikemuth Gym (Sword and Shield) : Scrafty, Malamar, Skuntank, Obstagoon

: Scrafty, Malamar, Skuntank, Obstagoon Sabrina from Saffron Gym (Red and Blue) : Kadabra, Mr. Mime, Venomoth, Alakazam

: Kadabra, Mr. Mime, Venomoth, Alakazam Drayden from Opelucid Gym (Black) : Druddigon, Flygon, Haxorus

: Druddigon, Flygon, Haxorus Nessa from Hulbury Stadium (Sword and Shield) : Goldeen, Arrokuda, Drednaw

: Goldeen, Arrokuda, Drednaw Clemont from Lumiose Gym (X and Y) : Emolga, Magneton, Heliolisk

: Emolga, Magneton, Heliolisk Lt. Surge from Vermilion Gym (Red and Blue) : Voltorb, Pikachu/Magnemite, Raichu

: Voltorb, Pikachu/Magnemite, Raichu Skyla from Mistralton Gym (Black and White) : Swoobat, Skarmory, Swanna

: Swoobat, Skarmory, Swanna Clair from Blackthorn Gym (Gold and Silver) : Gyarados, Dragonair, Kingdra

: Gyarados, Dragonair, Kingdra Brock from Pewter Gym (Red and Blue) : Geodude, Onix

: Geodude, Onix Allister from Stow-on-Side Stadium (Shield): Yamask, Mimikyu, Cursola, Gengar

Yamask, Mimikyu, Cursola, Gengar Valerie from Laverre City Gym ( X and Y) : Mawile, Mr. Mime, Sylveon

: Mawile, Mr. Mime, Sylveon Misty from Cerulean Gym ( Red and Blue) : Staryu/Psyduck, Starmie

: Staryu/Psyduck, Starmie Lenora from Nacrene Gym ( Black and White) : Herdier, Watchog

: Herdier, Watchog Gardenia from Eterna Gym ( Diamond and Pearl): Cherubi, Turtwig, Roserade

B-tier Pokemon Gym Leaders

Leaders from various installments (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Winona from Fortree Gym (Ruby and Sapphire) : Swellow/Swablu, Tropius, Pelipper, Skarmory, Altaria

: Swellow/Swablu, Tropius, Pelipper, Skarmory, Altaria Viola from Santalune Gym (X and Y) : Surskit, Vivillon

: Surskit, Vivillon Erika from Celadon Gym ( Red and Blue) : Victreebel, Tangela, Vileplume

: Victreebel, Tangela, Vileplume Maylene from Veilstone Gym (Diamond and Pearl) : Meditite, Machoke, Lucario

: Meditite, Machoke, Lucario Volkner from Sunyshore Gym (Diamond and Pearl) : Raichu, Ambipom/Jolteon, Octillery/Electivire, Luxray

: Raichu, Ambipom/Jolteon, Octillery/Electivire, Luxray Melony from Circhester Stadium (Shield) : Frosmoth, Darmanitan, Eiscue, Lapras

: Frosmoth, Darmanitan, Eiscue, Lapras Janine from Fuchsia Gym (Gold and Silver) : Crobat, Weezing, Ariados, Venomoth

: Crobat, Weezing, Ariados, Venomoth Wattson from Mauville Gym (Ruby and Sapphire) : Voltorb, Magnemite/Electrike, Magneton, Manectric

: Voltorb, Magnemite/Electrike, Magneton, Manectric Cheren from Aspertia Gym (Black 2 and White 2) : Patrat, Lillipup

: Patrat, Lillipup Fantina from Hearthome Gym (Diamond and Pearl) : Drifblim/Duskull, Gengar/Haunter, Mismagius

: Drifblim/Duskull, Gengar/Haunter, Mismagius Chuck from Cianwood Gym (Gold and Silver) : Primeape, Poliwrath

: Primeape, Poliwrath Roark from Oreburgh Gym (Diamond and Pearl) : Geodude, Onix, Cranidos

: Geodude, Onix, Cranidos Klara Unrevealed Gym (Sword) : Galarian Slowking, Scolipede, Galarian Slowbro

: Galarian Slowking, Scolipede, Galarian Slowbro Bea from Stow-on-Side Stadium (Sword) : Hitmontop, Pangoro, Sirfetch'd, Machamp

: Hitmontop, Pangoro, Sirfetch'd, Machamp Brassius from Artazon Gym (Scarlet and Violet) : Petilil, Smoliv, Sudowoodo

: Petilil, Smoliv, Sudowoodo Kofu from Cascarrafa Gym (Scarlet and Violet) : Veluza, Wugtrio, Crabominable

: Veluza, Wugtrio, Crabominable Juan from Sootopolis Gym (Emerald) : Luvdisc, Whiscash, Sealeo, Crawdaunt, Kingdra

: Luvdisc, Whiscash, Sealeo, Crawdaunt, Kingdra Morty from Ecruteak Gym (Gold and Silver) : Gastly, Haunter, Gengar

: Gastly, Haunter, Gengar Tate and Liza from Mossdeep Gym (Ruby and Sapphire) : Lunatone, Solrock, Claydol, Xatu

: Lunatone, Solrock, Claydol, Xatu Kabu from Motostoke Gym (Sword and Shield) : Ninetales, Arcanine, Centiskorch

: Ninetales, Arcanine, Centiskorch Whitney from Goldenrod Gym (Gold and Silver) : Clefairy, Miltank

: Clefairy, Miltank Marlon from Humilau Gym (Black 2 and White 2) : Carracosta, Wailord, Jellicent

: Carracosta, Wailord, Jellicent Grant from Cyllage City Gym (X and Y) : Amaura, Tyrunt

: Amaura, Tyrunt Grusha from Glaseado Gym (Sword and Shield) : Frosmoth, Beartic, Cetitan, Altaria

: Frosmoth, Beartic, Cetitan, Altaria Koga from Fuchsia Gym (Red and Blue) : Weezing, Muk, Koffing/Golbat, Venomoth

: Weezing, Muk, Koffing/Golbat, Venomoth Brawly from Dewford Gym (Ruby and Sapphire): Machop, Meditite, Makuhita

C-tier Pokemon Gym Leaders

Low ranking Leaders (Image via TPC)

Candice from Snowpoint Gym (Diamond and Pearl) : Snover/Piloswine, Sneasel, Medicham/Froslass, Abomasnow

: Snover/Piloswine, Sneasel, Medicham/Froslass, Abomasnow Wulfric from Snowbelle Gym (X and Y) : Abomasnow, Cryogonal, Avalugg

: Abomasnow, Cryogonal, Avalugg Falkner from Violet Gym (Gold and Silver) : Pidgey, Pidgeotto

: Pidgey, Pidgeotto Wallace from Sootopolis Gym (Ruby and Sapphire) : Luvdisc, Whiscash, Sealeo, Seaking, Milotic

: Luvdisc, Whiscash, Sealeo, Seaking, Milotic Burgh from Castelia City Gym (Black and White) : Whirlipede, Dwebble, Leavanny

: Whirlipede, Dwebble, Leavanny Tulip from Alfornada Gym (Scarlet and Violet): Farigiraf, Gardevoir, Espathra, Florges

Farigiraf, Gardevoir, Espathra, Florges Bugsy from Azalea Gym (Gold and Silver) : Metapod, Kakuna, Scyther

: Metapod, Kakuna, Scyther Olympia from Anistar Gym (X and Y) : Sigilyph, Slowking, Meowstic

: Sigilyph, Slowking, Meowstic Gordie from Circhester Gym (Sword) : Barbaracle, Shuckle, Stonjourner, Coalossal

: Barbaracle, Shuckle, Stonjourner, Coalossal Pryce from Mahogany Gym (Gold and Silver) : Seel, Dewgong, Piloswine

: Seel, Dewgong, Piloswine Roxanne from Rustboro Gym (Ruby and Sapphire) : Geodude, Nosepass

: Geodude, Nosepass Ramos from Coumarine City Gym (X and Y) : Jumpluff, Weepinbell, Gogoat

: Jumpluff, Weepinbell, Gogoat Katy from Cortondo Gym (Scarlet and Violet) : Nymble, Tarountula, Teddiursa

: Nymble, Tarountula, Teddiursa Cilan/Chili/Cress from Striaton Gym (Black and White) : Lillipup, Pansage/Pansear/Panpour

: Lillipup, Pansage/Pansear/Panpour Milo from Turffield Gym (Sword and Shield): Gossifleur, Eldegoss

Gossifleur, Eldegoss Clay from Driftveil Gym (Black and White) : Krokorok, Palpitoad/Sandslash, Excadrill

: Krokorok, Palpitoad/Sandslash, Excadrill Brycen from Icirrus Gym (Black and White) : Vanillish, Cryogonal, Beartic

: Vanillish, Cryogonal, Beartic Avery from Nephrite Gym (Shield): Galarian Slowbro, Alakazam, Galarian Slowking

Note that this tier list doesn’t include Kahunas and Trial Captains, as they are not officially considered Pokemon Gym Leaders.