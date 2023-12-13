All Pokemon Gym Leaders tier list

Gym Leaders are individuals who test trainers’ strength and battle potential before they advance to the Pokemon League challenge. Each one specializes in a particular type of Pocket Monster. Having said that, some also use mixed typings. For example, Lt. Surge has Electric-type critters, while Raihan has Dragon, Ground, and Rock-type creatures.
This article ranks all Gym Leaders of the Pokemon mainline video games in a tier list, including their Pocket Monsters.
Note: This tier list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.
Tier list of Gym Leaders from Pokemon Scarlet, Violet, Sword, Shield, and other installments
The tier list divides Pokemon Gym Leaders into various tiers: S, A, B, and C. Those falling under the S tier are the most influential, while C-tier ones are less potent.
S-tier Pokemon Gym Leaders
- Giovanni from Viridian Gym (Red and Blue): Rhyhorn, Dugtrio, Nidoqueen, Nidoking, Rhydon
- Blue from Pewter City Gym (Gold and Silver): Pidgeot, Alakazam, Rhydon, Gyarados, Exeggutor, Arcanine
- Roxie from Virbank Gym (Black 2 and White 2): Koffing, Whirlipede
- Raihan from Hammerlocke Gym (Sword and Shield): Gigalith, Flygon, Sandaconda, Duraludon
- Crasher Wake from Pastoria Gym (Diamond and Pearl): Gyarados, Quagsire, Floatzel
- Jasmine from Olivine Gym (Gold and Silver): Magnemite, Steelix
- Byron from Canalave Gym (Diamond and Pearl): Bronzor, Steelix, Bastiodon
- Ryme from Montenevera Gym (Scarlet and Violet): Banette, Mimikyu, Houndstone, Toxtricity
- Flannery from Lavaridge Gym (Ruby and Sapphire): Slugma, Numel, Torkoal
A-tier Pokemon Gym Leaders
- Larry from Medali Gym (Scarlet and Violet): Komala, Dudunsparce, Staraptor
- Norman from Petalburg Gym (Ruby and Sapphire): Spinda, Vigoroth, Linoone, Slaking
- Opal from Ballonlea Gym (Sword and Shield): Galarian Weezing, Mawile, Togekiss, Alcremie
- Elesa from Nimbasa Gym (Black and White): Emolga, Flaaffy, Zebstrika
- Korrina from Shalour City Gym (X and Y): Mienfoo, Machoke, Hawlucha
- Blaine from Cinnabar Gym (Red and Blue): Growlithe/Magmar, Ponyta/Ninetales, Rapidash, Arcanine
- Iris from Opelucid City Gym (White): Fraxure, Druddigon, Haxorus
- Piers from Spikemuth Gym (Sword and Shield): Scrafty, Malamar, Skuntank, Obstagoon
- Sabrina from Saffron Gym (Red and Blue): Kadabra, Mr. Mime, Venomoth, Alakazam
- Drayden from Opelucid Gym (Black): Druddigon, Flygon, Haxorus
- Nessa from Hulbury Stadium (Sword and Shield): Goldeen, Arrokuda, Drednaw
- Clemont from Lumiose Gym (X and Y): Emolga, Magneton, Heliolisk
- Lt. Surge from Vermilion Gym (Red and Blue): Voltorb, Pikachu/Magnemite, Raichu
- Skyla from Mistralton Gym (Black and White): Swoobat, Skarmory, Swanna
- Clair from Blackthorn Gym (Gold and Silver): Gyarados, Dragonair, Kingdra
- Brock from Pewter Gym (Red and Blue): Geodude, Onix
- Allister from Stow-on-Side Stadium (Shield): Yamask, Mimikyu, Cursola, Gengar
- Valerie from Laverre City Gym ( X and Y): Mawile, Mr. Mime, Sylveon
- Misty from Cerulean Gym ( Red and Blue): Staryu/Psyduck, Starmie
- Lenora from Nacrene Gym ( Black and White): Herdier, Watchog
- Gardenia from Eterna Gym ( Diamond and Pearl): Cherubi, Turtwig, Roserade
B-tier Pokemon Gym Leaders
- Winona from Fortree Gym (Ruby and Sapphire): Swellow/Swablu, Tropius, Pelipper, Skarmory, Altaria
- Viola from Santalune Gym (X and Y): Surskit, Vivillon
- Erika from Celadon Gym ( Red and Blue): Victreebel, Tangela, Vileplume
- Maylene from Veilstone Gym (Diamond and Pearl): Meditite, Machoke, Lucario
- Volkner from Sunyshore Gym (Diamond and Pearl): Raichu, Ambipom/Jolteon, Octillery/Electivire, Luxray
- Melony from Circhester Stadium (Shield): Frosmoth, Darmanitan, Eiscue, Lapras
- Janine from Fuchsia Gym (Gold and Silver): Crobat, Weezing, Ariados, Venomoth
- Wattson from Mauville Gym (Ruby and Sapphire): Voltorb, Magnemite/Electrike, Magneton, Manectric
- Cheren from Aspertia Gym (Black 2 and White 2): Patrat, Lillipup
- Fantina from Hearthome Gym (Diamond and Pearl): Drifblim/Duskull, Gengar/Haunter, Mismagius
- Chuck from Cianwood Gym (Gold and Silver): Primeape, Poliwrath
- Roark from Oreburgh Gym (Diamond and Pearl): Geodude, Onix, Cranidos
- Klara Unrevealed Gym (Sword): Galarian Slowking, Scolipede, Galarian Slowbro
- Bea from Stow-on-Side Stadium (Sword): Hitmontop, Pangoro, Sirfetch'd, Machamp
- Brassius from Artazon Gym (Scarlet and Violet): Petilil, Smoliv, Sudowoodo
- Kofu from Cascarrafa Gym (Scarlet and Violet): Veluza, Wugtrio, Crabominable
- Juan from Sootopolis Gym (Emerald): Luvdisc, Whiscash, Sealeo, Crawdaunt, Kingdra
- Morty from Ecruteak Gym (Gold and Silver): Gastly, Haunter, Gengar
- Tate and Liza from Mossdeep Gym (Ruby and Sapphire): Lunatone, Solrock, Claydol, Xatu
- Kabu from Motostoke Gym (Sword and Shield): Ninetales, Arcanine, Centiskorch
- Whitney from Goldenrod Gym (Gold and Silver): Clefairy, Miltank
- Marlon from Humilau Gym (Black 2 and White 2): Carracosta, Wailord, Jellicent
- Grant from Cyllage City Gym (X and Y): Amaura, Tyrunt
- Grusha from Glaseado Gym (Sword and Shield): Frosmoth, Beartic, Cetitan, Altaria
- Koga from Fuchsia Gym (Red and Blue): Weezing, Muk, Koffing/Golbat, Venomoth
- Brawly from Dewford Gym (Ruby and Sapphire): Machop, Meditite, Makuhita
C-tier Pokemon Gym Leaders
- Candice from Snowpoint Gym (Diamond and Pearl): Snover/Piloswine, Sneasel, Medicham/Froslass, Abomasnow
- Wulfric from Snowbelle Gym (X and Y): Abomasnow, Cryogonal, Avalugg
- Falkner from Violet Gym (Gold and Silver): Pidgey, Pidgeotto
- Wallace from Sootopolis Gym (Ruby and Sapphire): Luvdisc, Whiscash, Sealeo, Seaking, Milotic
- Burgh from Castelia City Gym (Black and White): Whirlipede, Dwebble, Leavanny
- Tulip from Alfornada Gym (Scarlet and Violet): Farigiraf, Gardevoir, Espathra, Florges
- Bugsy from Azalea Gym (Gold and Silver): Metapod, Kakuna, Scyther
- Olympia from Anistar Gym (X and Y): Sigilyph, Slowking, Meowstic
- Gordie from Circhester Gym (Sword): Barbaracle, Shuckle, Stonjourner, Coalossal
- Pryce from Mahogany Gym (Gold and Silver): Seel, Dewgong, Piloswine
- Roxanne from Rustboro Gym (Ruby and Sapphire): Geodude, Nosepass
- Ramos from Coumarine City Gym (X and Y): Jumpluff, Weepinbell, Gogoat
- Katy from Cortondo Gym (Scarlet and Violet): Nymble, Tarountula, Teddiursa
- Cilan/Chili/Cress from Striaton Gym (Black and White): Lillipup, Pansage/Pansear/Panpour
- Milo from Turffield Gym (Sword and Shield): Gossifleur, Eldegoss
- Clay from Driftveil Gym (Black and White): Krokorok, Palpitoad/Sandslash, Excadrill
- Brycen from Icirrus Gym (Black and White): Vanillish, Cryogonal, Beartic
- Avery from Nephrite Gym (Shield): Galarian Slowbro, Alakazam, Galarian Slowking
Note that this tier list doesn’t include Kahunas and Trial Captains, as they are not officially considered Pokemon Gym Leaders.