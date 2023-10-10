All Team GO Rocket Leaders in Pokemon GO now, ranked from weakest to strongest

Pokemon GO's notorious Team GO Rocket consists of grunts, the three Leaders, and the group's boss, Giovanni. With regard to the Leaders, that tier of the organization is composed of three capable and calculating members named Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra. Each Leader possesses their own team of Shadow Pokemon ready and able to battle players that encounter them.

But which of the three Team GO Rocket Leaders is the most dangerous? This changes in Pokemon GO from time to time since their team lineups rotate, but this won't occur again until the next Team GO Rocket Takeover later in October.

For now, ranking the Team GO Rocket Leaders based on their strength in Pokemon GO isn't a bad idea.

Ranking Team GO Rocket's Leaders from weakest to strongest in Pokemon GO

3) Arlo

Arlo may not be the strongest Rocket Leader, but he's still dangerous in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon One: Shadow Aipom

Pokemon Two: Shadow Alakazam, Mismagius, or Sharpedo

Pokemon Three: Shadow Scizor, Snorlax, or Magnezone

He may not be the strongest Rocket Leader in Pokemon GO at the moment, but Arlo still has plenty of firepower at his side. In addition to his companion in Shadow Scizor, he commands powerful offense-oriented options like Shadow Alakazam/Magnezone.

If trainers come prepared, Arlo also possesses a stoic defender in Shadow Snorlax, which is capable of taking plenty of punishment and only has one elemental weakness (Fighting-type moves). Shadow Aipom may not be much of a test for trainers, but two of the three Rocket Leaders don't really have a great first Pokemon in their battle team.

2) Sierra

Sierra and her Shadow Houndoom are always ready to battle in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon One: Shadow Geodude

Pokemon Two: Shadow Steelix, Gardevoir, or Sableye

Pokemon Three: Shadow Houndoom, Victreebel, or Gyarados

Sure, Pokemon GO players won't have a hard time beating Sierra's Shadow Geodude, but that's only the beginning of her battle team. Possessing powerful options like Shadow Steelix and Sableye gives Sierra capable defenders that can be tough to take out early, leading to protracted battles against the sinister Rocket Leader.

Moreover, Shadow Houndoom, Gardevoir, and Gyarados enter the picture when dealing damage. These options are far from impossible to counter, but their damage output can cause some serious problems for Pokemon GO trainers if they aren't using 'mons with good Defense/Stamina IVs and high CP.

1) Cliff

Cliff and his Shadow Tyranitar are all about brute force (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon One: Shadow Aerodactyl

Pokemon Two: Shadow Slowking, Gallade, or Cradily

Pokemon Three: Shadow Tyranitar, Mamoswine, or Dusknoir

Cliff cuts a figure with his physique among Team GO Rocket's Leader trio, and his Pokemon follow his example with a blend of high durability and strength. This burly Rocket's team is all about taking damage while still dishing it out in equal measure, and he sports the toughest first Pokemon among the Rocket Leaders with Shadow Aerodactyl.

However, Cliff's actual danger emerges as the battle progresses when he unleashes his heaviest hitters in the form of Shadow Tyranitar, Mamoswine, or Dusknoir. Tyranitar and Mamoswine are well-known for their devastating damage-dealing in the current meta, and Dusknoir is certainly no slouch either.

Mamoswine is dangerous enough, and its Shadow Form deals even more Ground/Ice-type damage (Image via The Pokemon Company)

On top of it all, Shadow Gallade and Slowking have their own abilities to disrupt trainers' advantage. If players are planning to take on Cliff, they'll want to bring their sturdiest Pokemon with the right type combinations to counter his arsenal. Otherwise, fans may not last long against this physically imposing Rocket.