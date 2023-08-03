How to solo defeat Mega Gyarados in Pokemon GO?

Mega Gyarados is returning to Pokemon GO Mega Raids for the second time. You will find it in raids from August 4, 2023, at 10 am local time, and it will end on August 16, 2023, at 10 am local time. As many trainers have not had the opportunity to catch this mega critter the last time it was featured, they have a second chance to do so now. However, since it will be featured in mega raids with a five-star difficulty rating, it will not be easy to defeat Mega Gyarados.
Ever since the Remote Rais passes got nerfed by Niantic, people have been having a hard time trying to find fellow trainers to raid with.
If you are among those who have to participate in raids alone, you might be wondering if you can defeat a Mega Gyarados raid all by yourself. You are in luck, as that is exactly what we will discuss in this article.
We will talk about all the critters that counter Mega Gyarados effectively, typing effectiveness of Mega Gyarados, and the resources you will need to solo defeat this mega monster in Pokemon GO.
Can you solo defeat Mega Gyarados in Pokemon GO Mega Raids?
Mega Gyarados will have the following stats as a Mega Raid Boss:
- Attack: 292
- Defense: 247
- Stamina: 216
- Max CP: 47,142
It is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:
- Bug
- Fairy
- Electric
- Fighting
- Grass
It will resist the following elemental typings:
- Dark
- Fire
- Ghost
- Ice
- Psychic
- Steel
- Water
So, if you are someone who has good knowledge of the critters in GO and considers these while making your roster, you can build a team of 6 that can take down Mega Gyarados with some perseverance.
However, if you want suggestions for your raid team, we are here to help you.
Listed below are some of the best counters you can use to beat Mega Gyarados:
- Mega Sceptile
- Mega Gardevoir
- Kartana
- Terrakion
- Shadow Raikou
- Shadow Machamp
- Mega Rayquaza (Arriving during GO Fest 2023)
- Mega Manectric
- Xurkitree
- Mega Alakazam
- Shadow Magnezone
- Zekrom
- Shadow Zapdos
- Mega Gallade
- Mega Venusaur
- Shadow Hariyama
- Shadow Sceptile
- Mega Blaziken
- Shadow Electivire
- Zarude
- Lucario
- Conkeldurr
- Shadow Tangrove
- Shadow Torterra
- Shadow Venusaur
If you have 6 high-level critters from the list above, preferably above level 40, you can think about taking on Mega Gyarados by yourself and defeating it. Otherwise, it might be a steep climb for you. Not impossible but impractical.
That said, if you do have high-level Pocket Monsters in your arsenal, you can defeat Mega Gyarados without seeking assistance from fellow trainers. Though you will not be able to do it in one go, two attempts should suffice while doing the raid.
Resources needed to defeat Mega Gyarados in Pokemon GO
Since a lot of your critters will get knocked out by Mega Gyarados, you will be needing a lot of healing items to get them back up on their feet. You must stockpile the following items before starting a Mega Gyarados raid:
- Revives
- Max Revives
- Potions: Max, Super, or Hyper
If you have at least 10-15 of each, you will be all set to fight this mega beast in Pokemon GO.