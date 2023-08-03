Pokemon GO Mega Gyarados raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO is bringing Mega Gyarados back to Mega Raids. Mega Gyarados raids are going live on August 4, 2023, at 10 AM local time and ending on August 16, 2023, at 10 AM local time. If you have previously missed opportunities to catch this behemoth of a beast, now is the chance to do so. Being a Mega Raid Boss with a five-star difficulty rating, this will not be the easiest critter to beat in Pokemon GO.

With less than a day remaining for Mega Gyarados raids, you might want to know how to counter this beast. If you have high-level Pocket Monsters in your account, you will not face too many obstacles while trying to beat Mega Gyarados.

In this article, we will tell you about the best counters that you can use against Mega Gyarados. We will also go through its moveset and weaknesses so that you know everything this critter brings to Pokemon GO.

What are the best monsters to counter Mega Gyarados in Pokemon GO?

Some of the best counters to Mega Gyarados include Mega Sceptile, Mega Blaziken, and Mega Rayquaza (Image via Sportskeeda)

Being a Water- and Dark-type critter, Mega Gyarados is vulnerable to a wide array of elemental typings in the game. The typings that work best against Mega Gyarados are as follows:

Bug

Fairy

Fighting

Electric

Grass

Recommended counters to beat Mega Gyarados in raids:

Mega Sceptile

Mega Gardevoir

Kartana

Keldeo

Terrakion

Shadow Raikou

Shadow Machamp

Mega Rayquaza (Arriving during GO Fest 2023)

Mega Manectric

Xurkitree

Mega Alakazam

Shadow Magnezone

Zekrom

Shadow Zapdos

Mega Gallade

Mega Venusaur

Shadow Hariyama

Shadow Sceptile

Mega Blaziken

Shadow Electivire

Zarude

Lucario

Conkeldurr

Shadow Tangrove

Shadow Torterra

Shadow Venusaur

What are the best moves to counter Mega Gyarados in Pokemon GO raids?

As mentioned earlier, Mega Gyarados is vulnerable to Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Electric, and Grass-type critters. So, as you would expect, this beast is best countered with moves that belong to one of the aforementioned elemental typings.

Even though these moves will deal super effective damage to Mega Gyarados, it is always advisable to choose a Fast move that has a high energy generation without compromising the damage output. A Fast move that helps you recharge your Charged moves quickly is always better when it comes to PvE battles, especially raids in GO.

Recommended moves to counter Mega Gyarados in raids:

Fast moves:

Fury Cutter

Charm

Razor Leaf

Low Kick

Double Kick

Counter

Dragon Tail

Thunder Fang

Spark

Charge Beam

Vine Whip

Charged moves:

Frenzy Plant

Dazzling Gleam

Leaf Blade

Sacred Sword

Wild Charge

Dynamic Punch

Dragon Ascent (Arriving during GO Fest 2023)

Discharge

Fusion Bolt

Thunderbolt

Focus Blast

Power Whip

Aura Sphere

Grass Knot

While choosing the right moves is crucial to defeating Mega Gyarados, you will also need some allies to help you win the Mega Raid. These are not easy by any stretch of the imagination, and even with high-level critters, Mega Gyarados can be a tough nut to crack.

So, having a group of four trainers would be ideal to take down this mega beast within the stipulated time limit

Mega Gyarados moveset in Pokemon GO

Mega Gyarados as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Gyarados comes with the following moves:

Fast moves:

Waterfall

Bite

Dragon Breath

Dragon Tail*

Charged moves:

Hydro Pump

Aqua Tail*

Crunch

Outrage

Twister

Dragon Pulse*

Moves with a ‘*’ next to them are Legacy moves and require an Elite TM to be taught to Mega Gyarados in Pokemon GO.