Is Mega Diancie coming to raids during Pokemon GO Fest 2023?

Pokemon GO’s new mythical critter is going to be Diancie, and it is debuting during GO Fest 2023. It will be available through Research tasks at in-person and Global GO Fest events. The former will be held in three different locations: London, Osaka, and New York City. The Global GO fest will be available to trainers all over the world. You must have a ticket for all of these events if you want to enjoy the features that come with them.

For the first time in the history of Pokemon GO, a new creature be added to the game along with its mega form! The in-game description reads:

“A double Diancie debut?! That’s right! Diancie’s Mega Evolution—Mega Diancie—will make its worldwide Pokémon GO debut during Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global, right alongside Diancie! Adventure through the ticket holder–exclusive Saturday Special Research story and learn more about the hidden power of this dazzling debut, plus collect Diancie Mega Energy by completing Carbink raids!”

In this article, we will look into the data mined information and see whether Mega Diancie will be coming to the game Mega Raids during GO Fest 2023.

(Datamine Alert: The following information is based on data-mined sources. We cannot claim this to be correct and request you to wait for an official announcement from Niantic.)

Can you get Mega Diancie through Mega Raids during Pokemon GO Fest 2023?

You might be wondering how you can catch Diancie and its mega form in the game. We were sure about Diancie being available to trainers through Special Research tasks during the GO Fest events. However, a recent leak hints towards Mega Diancie Raids.

A recent leak that surfaced on Twitter has revealed some information regarding Diancie in GO. Twitter user “poke_miners” recently posted the following about Diancie:

“Buddy_walked_mega_energy_award: 100; disable_transfer_to_pokemon_home: true; raid_boss_distance_offset: 2.0.”

While the first two are self-explanatory, the third line of the picture has made a stir in the Pokemon community. People are speculating that the “raid boss distance offset” has something to do with Mega Diancie coming to Mega Raids in GO.

We are not entirely sure if this is true, but since it is customary for mega evolutions to be featured in Mega Raids, the same may be true for Mega Diancie.

What do you feel about Mega Diancie coming to Pokemon GO through Mega Raids? Do you feel the leaks about this are true? Let us know your opinion in the comments below.

If you want to know more about Pokemon GO Fest 2023, you can read this article.