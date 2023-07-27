Is Shiny Aerodactyl available in Pokemon GO?

With the release of Pokemon GO's Adventure Week event just hours away, attention has turned to Aerodactyl, one of the many creatures to be featured during the event. Aerodactyl has been a fan-favorite Fossil Pokemon since its debut in the first generation of the franchise, and a lot of the praise it receives can be attributed to its amazing design and powerful Mega Evolution.

However, some players may not be interested in how well a creature performs in battles. On the other hand, many only play the popular mobile game to cash in on its high chances of finding a Shiny Pokemon compared to any other game in the franchise. As such, players may want to know if they will be able to find a Shiny Aerodactyl in the mobile game considering Niantic's pick-and-choose attitude when it comes to including this rare variant.

Aerodactyl has been confirmed to have its shiny form present in Pokemon GO during the Adventure Week event. However, with there being no way of finding this creature easily outside of wild encounters, capturing its shiny form is going to be much easier said than done. With wild Pokemon having a chance of around one in 500 of appearing, players looking for a Shiny Aerodactyl could be hunting for quite some time.

Best way to catch Shiny Aerodactyl in Pokemon GO

Aerodactyl as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are some strategies that you can use to tip the odds in your favor when shiny hunting. While there are no ways to directly increase the odds of Shiny Pokemon spawning, you can indirectly get the same results by decreasing the time it would take for one to hypothetically spawn. This can be accomplished with just a few consumable items and the right weather conditions.

Since Aerodactyl is a Rock and Flying-type, it has the best chance of spawning in areas experiencing windy and partly cloudy weather. As such, those looking to find a Shiny Aerodactyl in Pokemon GO should find an area currently experiencing such a climate. Windy weather would be preferred in this situation, as partly cloudy weather increases the spawn rate of all the other Rock-types found in the event.

As for the consumable items, Lure Modules and Incenses work hand-in-hand to make shiny hunting in Pokemon GO as little of a headache as possible, thanks to their effect of increasing the spawn rate of wild Pokemon around both Pokestops and gyms, as well as in a small area around you. These items can be used to establish a patrol route, making shiny hunting engaging and rewarding.

With the addition of routes, you can get much more value out of the Incenses you use, thanks to routes having the passive effect of increasing the spawn rate from the item. With all these factors at play simultaneously, you can significantly increase the general spawn rate of an area, thus indirectly increasing the chances of seeing a Shiny Aerodactyl in Pokemon GO.