Ranking 10 strongest Unova Pokemon

Pokemon currently has nine different regions from where there are currently more than a thousand creatures originating from. Among them is Unova, a region teeming with legendary creatures of immense power and unique abilities, which houses a roster of Pokemon that stand out for their strength and significance. Unova is rich with lore and history that complement the variety of creatures it has.

Among these versatile and formidable beings, there are a few that hold a place at the summit, distinguished by their prowess, mythical origins, and awe-inspiring capabilities. This article will rank the ten strongest Pokemon in the Unova region.

Ten Unova Pokemon that are the strongest in the region

10) Keldeo

Keldeo in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hp - 91

- 91 Attack - 72

- 72 Defense - 90

- 90 Special Attack - 129

- 129 Special Defence - 90

- 90 Speed - 108

- 108 Total - 580

As one of the revered members of the Swords of Justice, Keldeo's journey to mastery and power is a testament to its resolve. Under the guidance of Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion, Keldeo hones its skills, awaiting the awakening of its true potential. Strengthened by battle and determined to unleash its full might, Keldeo's transformation signifies a force to be reckoned with.

9) Victini

Victini in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hp - 100

- 100 Attack - 100

- 100 Defense - 100

- 100 Special Attack - 100

- 100 Special Defence - 100

- 100 Speed - 100

- 100 Total - 600

This Pokemon, shrouded in tales of invincibility, possesses an extraordinary ability to ensure victory for its trainer. Its boundless well of energy, shared generously with those who come into contact, bestows overwhelming power upon them. Victini's presence symbolizes an assurance of triumph in any encounter.

8) Hydreigon

Hydreigon in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hp - 92

- 92 Attack - 105

- 105 Defense - 90

- 90 Special Attack - 125

- 125 Special Defence - 90

- 90 Speed - 98

- 98 Total - 600

A menacing force traversing the skies with its six wings, Hydreigon harbors a savage intellect fixated solely on destruction. Only its central head houses its cognitive prowess, while any movement triggers aggression. Legends recount the devastation left in the wake of villages encountered by this brutal force.

7) Landorus

Landorus in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hp - 89

- 89 Attack - 125 (145 in Therian Forme)

- 125 (145 in Therian Forme) Defense - 90

- 90 Special Attack - 115 (105 in Therian Forme)

- 115 (105 in Therian Forme) Special Defence - 80

- 80 Speed - 101 (91 in Therian Forme)

- 101 (91 in Therian Forme) Total - 600

Among the eminent Forces of Nature, Landorus emerges as a harbinger of balance and fertility. When the elements clash in tempestuous battles, Landorus intervenes, quelling the turmoil to pave the way for prosperity and abundant harvests.

6) Meloetta

Meloetta in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hp - 100

- 100 Attack - 77 (128 in Pirouette Forme)

- 77 (128 in Pirouette Forme) Defense - 77 (90 in Pirouette Forme)

- 77 (90 in Pirouette Forme) Special Attack - 128 (77 in Pirouette Forme)

- 128 (77 in Pirouette Forme) Special Defence - 128 (77 in Pirouette Forme)

- 128 (77 in Pirouette Forme) Speed - 90 (128 in Pirouette Forme)

- 90 (128 in Pirouette Forme) Total - 600

Wielding melodies imbued with an enchanting vocalization, Meloetta possesses the power to manipulate emotions in those who listen. Its harmonies evoke joy or sorrow in pocket monsters, showcasing an unparalleled ability to influence feelings. The transition between its two forms alters its type, adding versatility to its prowess.

5) Genesect

Genesect in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hp - 71

- 71 Attack - 120

- 120 Defense - 95

- 95 Special Attack - 120

- 120 Special Defence - 95

- 95 Speed - 99

- 99 Total - 600

A relic from an ancient era, Genesect once reigned as the apex predator, augmented by Team Plasma's modifications. Its adaptability to alter its type based on the Drive it holds illustrates its versatility and evolutionary advantage.

4) Kyurem

Kyurem in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hp - 125

- 125 Attack - 130

- 130 Defence - 90

- 90 Special Attack - 130

- 130 Special Defence - 90

- 90 Speed - 95

- 95 Total - 660

A legendary Ice creature seeking completion, Kyurem waits for a hero to infuse it with truth or ideals. Within it lies immense freezing energy, but its incomplete state leads to frozen manifestations when this power seeps out. Holding a power surpassing even Reshiram or Zekrom, Kyurem remains constrained by extreme cold.

3) Reshiram

Reshiram in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hp - 100

- 100 Attack - 120

- 120 Defense - 100

- 100 Special Attack - 150

- 150 Special Defence - 120

- 120 Speed - 90

- 90 Total - 680

Embodying the essence of legend, Reshiram commands flames that engulf its surroundings, altering weather patterns with its fiery tail. Its flight resembles a jet's streak, foretelling the potential to scorch the world in flames, a symbol of impending cataclysmic power.

2) Zekrom

Zekrom in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hp - 100

- 100 Attack - 150

- 150 Defense - 120

- 120 Special Attack - 120

- 120 Special Defence - 100

- 100 Speed - 90

- 90 Total - 680

A legendary being enshrined in lore, Zekrom harnesses electricity within a colossal generator housed in its tail. Concealed within thunderclouds, it traverses Unova, capable of summoning bolts of lightning to shape the world. Its affiliation with those striving for an ideal world amplifies its significance.

1) White Kyurem and Black Kyurem

White Kyurem and Black Kyurem in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Stats of White Kyurem -

Hp - 125

- 125 Attack - 120

- 120 Defense - 90

- 90 Special Attack - 170

- 170 Special Defence - 100

- 100 Speed - 95

- 95 Total - 700

Stats of Black Kyurem -

Hp - 125

- 125 Attack - 170

- 170 Defense - 100

- 100 Special Attack - 120

- 120 Special Defence - 90

- 90 Speed - 95

- 95 Total - 700

Ascending to the pinnacle of Unova's might, the fusion of Kyurem with Reshiram or Zekrom yields unparalleled strength. The fusion with Reshiram or Zekrom allows Kyurem access to dual elemental powers—Fire/Ice or Electricity/Ice typing, respectively. Its vision of a future enriched with truth or ideals drives its relentless pursuit to safeguard the impending world for both humans and Pokemon alike.