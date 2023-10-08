10 best Pokemon that use Hyper Beam (Ranked)

Pokemon battles are all about strategy and choosing the right moves for your team. Whether it is competitive or NPC challenges, the right set of moves always gives you the upper hand. One powerful move that has captured the hearts of trainers and fans alike is Hyper Beam. This Normal-type is known for being one of the best Special Attacks that a pocket monster can know in battle. Not only does it have a huge impact in the course of your journey, but it is also resisted by few due to its typing and does neutral damage to most opponents you will come across.

When choosing to teach a pokemon pay attention the the creature’ special attack stats. Higher the number, have higher impact Hyper Beam will have. The attack gets even more stronger if used by a Normal-type pokemon, giving the move a 50% STAB bonus.

This devastating attack deals massive damage, but comes with the drawback of needing a turn to recharge. It has 150 base damage with 90 accuracy. In this article, we'll take a look at the 10 best Pokemon that wield this mighty move with the most potent impact.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Top 10 Pokemon best with Hyper Beam

10) Eternatus

Eternatus - Poison/Dragon type (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Eternatus, originated from the Galar region, is a mysterious creature found inside a meteorite that crashed 20,000 years ago. It has a connection to the Dynamax phenomenon, which makes it a unique addition to your team. This giant Dragon learns Hyper Beam at level 80, making it a formidable force in battle.

Stat breakdown -

HP - 140

- 140 Attack - 85

- 85 Defense - 95

- 95 Special Attack - 145

- 145 Special Defense - 95

- 95 Speed - 130

- 130 Total - 690

9) Kyogre

Kyogre - Water type (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Known in mythology as the deity responsible for expanding the seas, Kyogre is a Legendary Water-type creature. While it doesn't learn Hyper Beam by leveling up, you can teach it this powerful move using a TM. Kyogre's massive power and special abilities make it a top contender.

Stat breakdown -

HP - 100

- 100 Attack - 100

- 100 Defense - 90

- 90 Special Attack - 150

- 150 Special Defense - 140

- 140 Speed - 90

- 90 Total - 670

8) Mewtwo

Mewtwo - Psychic type (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This genetically engineered powerhouse boasts exceptional special offensive abilities. While Mewtwo doesn't learn Hyper Beam through leveling, it can be taught this move via TM. With its unparalleled Psychic prowess, it can unleash Hyper Beam with devastating force.

Stat breakdown -

HP - 106

- 106 Attack - 110

- 110 Defense - 90

- 90 Special Attack - 154

- 154 Special Defense - 90

- 90 Speed - 130

- 130 Total - 680

7) Calyrex - Shadow Rider

Calyrex Shadow Rider - Psychic/Ghost type (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Calyrex may not seem impressive on its own, but it gains an incredible Sp. Attack boost of 165 when fused with Spectrier. The tale of this Pokemon and its bonded stead revitalizing the Galar region adds an intriguing backstory. Like other creatures on this list, it cannot learn Hyper Beam through leveling up, but only via TM.

Stat breakdown -

HP - 100

- 100 Attack - 85

- 85 Defense - 80

- 80 Special Attack - 165

- 165 Special Defense - 100

- 100 Speed - 150

- 150 Total - 680

6) Hoopa Unbound

Hoopa Unbound - Psychic/Dark type (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In its true form, Hoopa Unbound possesses immense power. Legends tell of its greed, including carrying an entire castle in pursuit of treasure. This critter can be a fearsome Hyper Beam user when taught the move via TM.

Stat breakdown -

HP - 80

- 80 Attack - 160

- 160 Defense - 60

- 60 Special Attack - 170

- 170 Special Defense - 130

- 130 Speed - 80

- 80 Total - 680

5) Arceus

Arceus - Normal type (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Known as the God of the Pokemon world, Arceus is said to have shaped the universe with its 1,000 arms. With a STAB (Same Type Attack Bonus) for Normal-type moves and the ability to learn Hyper Beam at level 80, Arceus is a force to be reckoned with.

Stat breakdown -

HP - 120

- 120 Attack - 120

- 120 Defense - 120

- 120 Special Attack - 120

- 120 Special Defense - 120

- 120 Speed - 120

- 120 Total - 720

4) Hisuian Zoroark

Hisuian Zoroark - Normal/Ghost type (Image via The Pokemon Company)

These Zoroark variants have the ability to deceive large groups of people with their illusions. This unique trait, combined with a STAB bonus for Normal-type moves, makes Hisuian Zoroark a formidable Hyper Beam user.

Stat breakdown -

HP - 55

- 55 Attack - 100

- 100 Defense - 60

- 60 Special Attack - 125

- 125 Special Defense - 60

- 60 Speed - 110

- 110 Total - 510

3) Meloetta - Aria Forme

Meloetta Aria Forme - Normal/Psychic type (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Meloetta is known for its special vocalization method that can influence the emotions of those who hear its melodies. This Aria Forme unique variant, with a STAB bonus for Normal-type moves, can utilize Hyper Beam to turn the tide in battle.

Stat breakdown -

HP - 100

- 100 Attack - 77

- 77 Defense - 77

- 77 Special Attack - 128

- 128 Special Defense - 128

- 128 Speed - 90

- 90 Total - 600

2) Porygon-Z

Porygon-Z - Normal type (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Porygon-Z's program modifications for extra-dimensional activities may have led to odd behavior, but they also make it an excellent Hyper Beam user. With a STAB bonus, Porygon-Z can make great use of this move.

Stat breakdown -

HP - 85

- 85 Attack - 80

- 80 Defense - 70

- 70 Special Attack - 135

- 135 Special Defense - 75

- 75 Speed - 90

- 90 Total - 535

1) Ursaluna Bloodmoon

Ursaluna Bloodmoon - Ground/Normal (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The newest addition to the Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC, Ursaluna Bloodmoon, possesses unique abilities and a striking appearance. With a STAB bonus and the option to learn Hyper Beam via TM, this creature is an exciting and a menacing choice for battle.

Stat breakdown -

HP - 113

- 113 Attack - 70

- 70 Defense - 120

- 120 Special Attack - 135

- 135 Special Defense - 65

- 65 Speed - 52

- 52 Total - 555

Hyper Beam is a devastating move that, when used strategically, can turn the tide of a Pokemon battle. These 10 critters, each with their unique lore and abilities, have the stats and typings to bring out the best of this formidable move. Whether you're looking for a legendary powerhouse or a more obscure choice, consider adding one of these Pokemon to your team to harness the power of Hyper Beam.