10 best Dragon-type Pokemon of all time, ranked

Dragon-type Pokemon have long been revered for their majestic and mighty presence. With their powerful moves, unique abilities, and mythical appeal, these creatures have captured the hearts of trainers and fans alike. From Ash's Goodra, Naganadel, and Dragonite to mysterious entities like Dialga, Palkia, Rayquaza, and Eternatus, these Pokemon are popular in and out of battle.

Not only do they share a menacing appearance and rich lore, in terms of type matchups, they are considered some of the best. This article will walk you through the franchise's history and list the best Dragon-type entities of all time. The following creatures have been ranked based on their strength, versatility, and overall impact in the Pokemon series.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Kyurem, Koraidon, and 8 other Dragon-type Pokemon ranked

10) Kyurem

Kyurem - the Boundary Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This Dragon/Ice type possesses a remarkable ability that allows it to generate intense freezing energy within itself. However, this energy causes its body to freeze over time.

Interestingly, Kyurem's genetic similarity to both Reshiram and Zekrom enabled it to absorb these two legendary creatures. As a result, this entity now wields the powers of fire and ice from Reshiram and electricity and ice from Zekrom.

Stat breakdown

HP - 125

Attack - 130

Defense - 90

Special Attack - 130

Special Defence - 90

Speed - 95

Total - 660

9) Koraidon

Koraidon - the Paradox past variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This Fighting/Dragon type is the "Winged King" mentioned in an ancient expedition journal. According to this diary, this entity possessed incredible strength. So much so, this entity was said to have been able to split the land apart using only its bare fists.

Stat breakdown

HP - 100

Attack - 135

Defense - 115

Special Attack - 85

Special Defence - 100

Speed - 135

Total - 670

8) Miraidon

Miraidon - the Paradox future variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Miraidon is what an ancient book referred to as the "Iron Serpent." The Electric/Dragon-type monster was known for its power, with which it could unleash lightning that turned the land into ash.

Stat Breakdown

HP - 100

Attack - 85

Defense - 100

Special Attack - 135

Special Defence - 115

Speed - 135

Total - 670

7) Rayquaza

Rayquaza - the Sky High deity (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For countless eons, this Dragon/Flying-type creature made its home high in the Earth's ozone layer, never setting foot on the ground. Ancient tales mention how it played a pivotal role in bringing peace to the territorial clash between Kyogre and Groudon.

Stat breakdown

HP - 105

Attack - 150

Defence - 90

Special Attack - 150

Special Defence - 90

Speed - 95

Total - 680

6) Dialga

Dialga (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This remarkable Steel/Dragon type possesses absolute control over the flow of time. It harnesses this extraordinary power to navigate freely through across the past and future. Legend has it that time itself began its course when this deity was born.

Stat breakdown

HP - 100

Attack - 120

Defense - 120

Special Attack - 150

Special Defence - 100

Speed - 90

Total - 680

5) Palkia

Palkia (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With its unparalleled control over spatial dimensions, this Water/Dragon type can effortlessly transport itself to distant locations and even alternate dimensions. It's believed that the very fabric of space grows more stable with each breath of Palkia. This entity's birth is said to have dissolved the barriers that once separated the world, giving rise to an endless expanse — the sky.

Stat breakdown

HP - 90

Attack - 120

Defense - 100

Special Attack - 150

Special Defence - 120

Speed - 100

Total - 680

4) Giratina

Giratina - the Renegade (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This Ghost/Dragon-type entity has dominion over antimatter and over the mysterious Distortion World, a place where time stands still and space behaves unpredictably. Lore suggests Giratina once inhabited a world that mirrors ours in reverse. However, it was banished for its violent tendencies, condemning it to silently observe Earth from the unsettling confines of Pokemon's Distortion World.

Stat breakdown

HP - 150

Attack - 100

Defense - 120

Special Attack - 100

Special Defence - 120

Speed - 90

Total - 680

3) Reshiram

Reshiram (Image via The Pokemon Company)

According to legend, this Dragon/Fire type emerges when individuals turn a blind eye to the truth and succumb to their insatiable greed, leading to their kingdoms' destruction by Reshiram's fiery presence. When its tail ignites, the intense heat generated alters the atmosphere and affects the world's weather patterns.

As it soars through the sky with remarkable speed, flames erupt from its tail, likening this creature's flight to that of a jet airplane. It's believed that this entity has the potential to unleash a devastating blaze upon the entire world.

Stat breakdown:

HP - 100

Attack - 120

Defense - 100

Special Attack - 150

Special Defence - 120

Speed - 90

Total - 680

2) Zekrom

Zekrom, the Deep Black entity (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ancient tales warn that if individuals forsake their virtues, Zekrom's lightning will lay their kingdoms to waste. This Dragon/Electric type cloaks itself in thunderous clouds while traversing the Unova region, capable of generating electricity with its tail.

When the inner part of its tail rotates like a motor, Zekrom can unleash a barrage of lightning bolts. These envelop its surroundings in a powerful electrical storm.

Stat breakdown

HP - 100

Attack - 150

Defense - 120

Special Attack - 120

Special Defence - 100

Speed - 90

Total - 680

1) Eternatus

Eternatus - the Gigantic (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This Poison/Dragon type possesses a core on its chest that absorbs energy emitted by the Galar region's lands, sustaining itself. That element was initially contained within a meteorite that crashed into Earth some 20,000 years ago. Intriguingly, there appears to be a link between this deity and the enigmatic Dynamax phenomenon.

Stat breakdown

HP - 140

Attack - 85

Defense - 95

Special Attack - 145

Special Defence - 95

Speed - 130

Total - 690

Some honarable Legendaries and Pseudo Legendaries (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Now, let's give some well-deserved recognition to a few Dragon-types that may not have made it to the top 10 but are still worth mentioning. These creatures have impressive stats. However, they don't quite reach the potential of the above-mentioned entities.

Among the legendary Dragon types that are powerful but weren't listed above are Latias and Latios. Both boast a base total of 600. Not far behind is Regidrago at 580.

On the flip side, we've got a bunch of pseudo-legendaries that also hit that magical 600 base stat total. This elite group includes Baxcalibur, Dragapult, Kommo-o, Goodra, Hydreigon, Garchomp, Salamence, and Dragonite.

Some more worthy Dragon-types (Image via The Pokemon Company)

And let's not forget a few others that are just a hair's breadth away from that level. Walking Wake and Roaring Moon both have a base total of 590. Guzzlord is at 570, Naganadel at 540, Haxorus at 540, Kingdra at 540, and Duraludon at 535. All these creatures may not have cracked the top 10, but they're still remarkable in their own right.