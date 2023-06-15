5 popular Dragon-type Pokemon yet to release in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO has a total of 18 elemental types, with Dragon being a prominent one. These wild creatures are popular among trainers and can be found in different regions. However, some Pokemon are yet to debut. Luckily, numerous rare Legendary and Mythical Dragon-type creatures have already been released in the title. Furthermore, Niantic releases them through the medium of events, Raids, Research Tasks, and more.

Although Dragon-types are abundant in Pokemon GO, several unreleased powerful creatures are on the line. For example, Regidargo marked its return along with other monsters from the Regi family. It debuted as a Raid Boss and appeared for three consecutive days, from March 11-13, 2023. That said, here is the list of five well-known Dragon-types unavailable in the title.

Dracozolt and four unreleased Dragon-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO

1) Ultra Necrozma

One of the Legendary dual Psychic/Dragon-type Ultra Necrozma is unavailable in Pokemon GO. This ultra variant of Psychic-type Necrozma consumes light as its energy source. But when this monster isn't absorbing light, its color changes to dark. This behemoth has a max CP of 5293 and impressive stats, with 337 Attack, 196 Defence, and 200 Stamina.

Though Ultra Necrozma is weak to Dark, Fairy, Dragon, Bug, Ghost, and Ice-type moves, it can resist Electric, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Psychic, and Wate-type attacks. As a result, fans wonder when this high-octane fighter will be available to catch. One possibility of its release is through Elite Raids in the future.

2) Drampa

Drampa is a dual Normal/Dragon-type attack monster initially found in the Alola region (Gen 7). This creature safeguards children from danger and likes to show up in towns to have fun with them. Drampa has a max CP of 3294 and splendid stats, including 231 Attack Power, 164 Defence Power, and 186 Stamina. Furthermore, its best moves are Dragon Breath and Fly, with 13.90 DPS.

Drampa's power gets boosted by Partly Cloudy and Windy Weather. Although it is weak to Fairy, Fighting, Ice, and Dragon-type moves, it can fairly resist Ghost, Electric, Fire, Grass, and Water-types attacks. To sum up, this wild creature will be a good addition to your team if available.

3) Dracozolt

Dracozolt moves learned by TM is Mega Punch. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dracozolt, a dual Electric/Dragon-type fossil, is currently unavailable in GO. The body structure of this monster seems related to Arctozolt and Dracovish, which are also not available in the title. It is resurrected from the dead and resembles a combination of a Fossilized Bird and Drake. This monster is a rare catch for trainers and has been unbeatable in the past because of limited plant-based foods.

With a max CP of 2964 and impressive stats of 195 Attack power, 165 Defense power, and 207 stamina, this Pokemon can tank attacks. Dracozolt's pre-eminent movesets are Dragon Tail and Discharge. The creature is weak against Dragon, Fairy, Ground, and Ice-type moves. If made available, it will probably be debuted as Raid Boss or through Special Research Tasks.

4) Naganadel

Naganadel was initially found in Seventh Generation in the Alola region. Another Ultra Beast, this Legendary dual Poison/Dragon-type is also unavailable in Pokemon GO. It has a max CP of 3587 and powerful stats of 263 Attack power, 159 Defense Power, and 177 Stamina Power. It can fire a needle filled with venom that glows and is extremely sticky.

Naganadel is vulnerable to Ground, Ice, Psychic, and Dragon-type moves. However, it can withstand Grass, Bug, Electric, Fighting, Fire, Poison, and Water-types attacks. To evolve Naganadel, players will require 200 candies and use them on Poiple, a Poison-type wild monster.

5) Dragapult

Dragon and Ghost-type Dragapult are not available to encounter. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dragapult is one of the pseudo-legendary dual Dragon and Ghost-type monsters. Fans have long awaited this monster, but it's yet to arrive in Pokemon GO. Dragpult's head resembles a Jet's wing, which can shoot Dreepy, like missiles, to attack enemies. And with its best moves, Dragon Tail and Shadow Ball, it can bring a swift end to numerous enemies.

Although Dragapult is weak against Dark, Ghost, Ice, Dragon, and Fairy-type critters, it can counter Fighting, Normal, Bug, Electric, Grass, Poison, and Water-type attacks. Furthermore, with a max CP of 3993 and powerful stats of 266 Attacks, 170 Defense, and 204 Stamina, this creature is a rare collectible.

