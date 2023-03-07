What are Elite Raids in Pokemon GO and how to join them? (March 2023)

Elite Raids have returned to Pokemon GO, allowing trainers to face off against some of the most powerful creatures in the game. However, these battles are not easy and come with some restrictions. The newest addition to the Regi family, Regidraco, will be available in these raids. As a result, players should be prepared for a challenging fight.

Given how challenging these raids are set up to be, a lot of players may be looking for any advice they can get when it comes to challenging these encounters in the mobile game. Here's what players should anticipate from these raids once they hit Pokemon GO's live servers.

Regidraco Elite Raids in Pokemon GO: Everything to know

Regidraco as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

According to the Pokemon GO official website, players can anticipate Elite Raids returning to the mobile game starting on March 11 at 11 am local time. This will be the time Regidraco hatches from its eggs, so players can get right into the action when the event begins.

Regidraco will also have two more hatching periods throughout the day: Once at 2 pm and one final time at 5 pm. Sadly, this will be the only instance at which players will be able to attempt this sort of Raid Battle in Pokemon GO for the foreseeable future. This means that you will only be able to challenge Elite Raids in the game on March 11, so you should mark your calendars and set alarms.

One of the major downsides to Elite Raiding is that every participant must attend in person. This means Remote Raid Passes cannot be used to challenge these raids. This has made a lot of trainers angry when it was first implemented for the Hoopa Unbound Elite Raids, so it is very disheartening to see that Niantic has not considered the feedback from their community.

As an added incentive, players who participate in and successfully complete one of these Elite Raids will receive an exclusive timed research task that rewards them with candies for each of the other Regi golems currently released in the game. While this is a great opportunity for players who already have the other golems, it may not be as useful for new players who missed the prior opportunities to obtain them.

Since Regidraco is not yet officially released in Pokemon GO, its stats are subject to change. However, based on Regidraco's stats in the main series games, we can speculate on how it may perform in Pokemon GO. Regidraco has a base HP stat of 200 but an Attack stat of 100. This suggests that Regidraco may be a durable tank with good Stamina and Attack power but lower Defense.

In summary, Elite Raids are expected to be available on live servers starting from March 11. As these raids are among the most challenging battles in the mobile game's history, it is recommended that a team of eight or more players attend in person.

Poll : 0 votes